MacRumors Giveaway: Win an M4 iPad Pro and Magnetic Stand From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's new M4 iPad Pro models and a Lululook Magnetic Stand to go along with it.

lululook ipad charging stand 1
Lululook has several quality stand options for Apple's latest iPads, including the $130 360 Rotating Foldable Magnetic iPad Charging Stand. This stand uses the Smart Connector on the back of the iPad for charging purposes, so it works a lot like a MagSafe charger for an iPhone. The stand is plugged in at the back, and then you can simply put your ‌iPad‌ on the magnetic surface to both charge it and have it at an ideal viewing angle for work, movies, and more.

The ‌Smart Connector‌ provides 18W of power, and it is able to fast charge an ‌iPad‌. You can tilt the stand to any viewing angle, and rotate it around if you want to show your display to someone sitting at another desk. Both portrait and landscape mode are supported too, which means you get maximum versatility with this setup. Everything folds down, too, so you can bring it with you on the go.

lululook ipad charging stand 2
You'll need to provide your own charger and cable for the Charging Stand, and Lululook has a range of options, including the 100W USB-C charger with four ports. It'll charge up your ‌iPad‌, Mac, and other devices with power distributed logically depending on what you have plugged in.

If you don't want the added charging capability, the 360 Rotating Foldable Magnetic Stand has the same setup and feature set without the charging port at the back. It's $30 cheaper at $199, and it's available in Space Gray aluminum like the charging version.

lululook ipad stand
Have a Mac and not an ‌iPad‌? Lululook makes Mac stands as well. The $70 360 Rotating Foldable Laptop Stand can be adjusted to any angle and rotated around for screen sharing purposes. A ledge holds the MacBook safely in place, and it is able to work with any machine that's up to 16 inches in size. A heat vent at the bottom improves airflow to keep your laptop cool, and the aluminum design also dissipates heat.

lululook mac stand
Lululook also has a range of other accessories created for Apple products, including Apple Watch Bands, several other desk stands, and chargers for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

lululook usb c charger
We have an 11-inch 256GB ‌iPad Pro‌ and matching Lululook Stand for one MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (June 7) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 14. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after June 14 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

