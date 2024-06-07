Apple Updates Developer Forums Ahead of WWDC, Provides Insights Into Available Developer Tools

As the countdown to WWDC 2024 continues, Apple today highlighted the tools and programs that it makes available to developers, and announced an update to the Apple Developer Forums.

Apple says that the updated forums will connect developers with more experts and with other developers for timely responses to technical questions. Apple engineers will provide code-level support, plus the forums have been reorganized into a layout of topics, subtopics, and tags to make it easier to find information.

Apple's Newsroom article delves into how many developers are using some of the programs that Apple offers, such as meeting with Apple engineers in person and attending developer academies. Meet with Apple Experts saw close to 50,000 developer engagements online and in person in 2023. The Apple Vision Pro developer labs in cities that include Cupertino, New York, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, were attended by 6,000 developers who worked with Apple experts on visionOS apps.

"It's an honor and a privilege for our teams to work directly with developers at every stage of their journeys, from students and hobbyists, to budding entrepreneurs and coding professionals," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "We're always looking for new ways to support this amazing community as they bring their visions to life and push the boundaries of what is possible."

More than 1,900 students attended Apple Developer Academies, and more than 1,800 went through an Apple Foundation Program in 2023, plus Apple also hosted five Entrepreneur Camp sessions. Apple in May debuted Pathways, which are easy-to-navigate collections of videos, documentation, and resources for developers. Since launch, more than 40,000 developers have accessed content on Pathways.

Apple also reminded developers that ‌WWDC 2024‌ sessions and videos will be shared on YouTube through the new Apple Developer channel. Apple has always made WWDC videos available through the Developer app and website, but this is the first year the company will also be sharing the content on YouTube.

‌WWDC 2024‌ is set to begin next Monday with a keynote event that will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Developers will be given access to Apple's newly announced software directly after the event in order to begin work on integrating new features into their apps.

