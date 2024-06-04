Uber Planning to Add Mini Games to iPhone App to Play During a Ride

Uber appears to be planning to offer mini games that can be played within its iPhone app, according to hidden code in the app.



MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris discovered several references to the ability to load games in the latest version of the Uber app, released on Monday. One line of code says that the gaming feature will require an internet connection.

It is unclear when Uber plans to make the mini games available to the public, and there is no guarantee that the feature will launch. No further details are known at this time, beyond the new lines of code added to the app, so we cannot confirm if the games will be available for free or require in-app purchases.

By offering games in its iPhone app, Uber would provide passengers with a convenient way to stay entertained during a ride. Uber would be following in the footsteps of YouTube, which added some lightweight games to its iPhone app last month.