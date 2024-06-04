Uber Planning to Add Mini Games to iPhone App to Play During a Ride

by

Uber appears to be planning to offer mini games that can be played within its iPhone app, according to hidden code in the app.

Uber App Icon Vignette
MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris discovered several references to the ability to load games in the latest version of the Uber app, released on Monday. One line of code says that the gaming feature will require an internet connection.

It is unclear when Uber plans to make the mini games available to the public, and there is no guarantee that the feature will launch. No further details are known at this time, beyond the new lines of code added to the app, so we cannot confirm if the games will be available for free or require in-app purchases.

By offering games in its iPhone app, Uber would provide passengers with a convenient way to stay entertained during a ride. Uber would be following in the footsteps of YouTube, which added some lightweight games to its iPhone app last month.

Top Rated Comments

nutmac Avatar
nutmac
1 hour ago at 08:00 am
Uber should just focus on offering better values. Lower cost or pay the drivers more fairly. If you have an excess engineering resource to make games, you have too many engineers.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CasinoOwl Avatar
CasinoOwl
1 hour ago at 08:00 am
Wait til they find out the phone can have lots of games and other distractions that don't need to be in their app.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThirteenXIII Avatar
ThirteenXIII
58 minutes ago at 08:03 am
more boring Silicon Valley "innovations"
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
57 minutes ago at 08:03 am
I already have games on my phone. I don't need another app taking more storage than it needs to.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
frost_horizon Avatar
frost_horizon
58 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Because there are no other apps on people’s smartphones during their ride? How they had come with such use case?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shirasaki Avatar
Shirasaki
51 minutes ago at 08:09 am
I get it, Uber wants another revenue stream. But entering into mobile gaming market is not the way to go. For starters, I can have a chat with the driver while on the way there. And, I have tons of games on my device already to distract me. Uber should stop this kind of crap and focus on paying drivers more.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
