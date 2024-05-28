YouTube Launches 'Playables' Mobile Games for iOS

YouTube is the latest company to introduce mobile games that are available outside of the App Store, today announcing the official launch of "Playables" in the YouTube app.



Playables are free games that can be played on the YouTube website or in the YouTube app for iPhone and iPad. There are more than 75 games available, including Angry Birds Showdown and Cut the Rope.

YouTube is focusing on "lightweight, entertaining games," so many of the options are games that are meant to be played for a short period of time rather than longer games that you might find on the ‌App Store‌. Game progress is saved, and YouTube keeps track of all-time best scores.

Playables have been available for a small number of users in select markets as YouTube has tested the feature, but as of today, the games are rolling out to everyone and are more widely available. Playables can be accessed in the iOS app by going to the Explore menu and choosing the Playables section.

Netflix has offered a selection of in-app games since 2021, and has started testing games on the Apple TV as well. Other companies like The New York Times also offer dedicated games.