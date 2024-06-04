Apple iPhone Trade-In Promotion Ends as Credit Values Lowered
As expected, Apple has ended its limited-time promotion that increased the trade-in values for select iPhone models in the United States when customers buy a new iPhone.
The two-week promotion officially came to a close on June 3, which means anyone trading in their existing iPhone 11 or newer today will get slightly less money knocked off the price of a new iPhone than they would have done the previous day. Some of the new values have been reproduced below, with the previous promotional values in brackets:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $630 (vs. $650)
- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520 (vs. $530)
- iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $420 (vs. $430)
- iPhone 14: Up to $370 (vs. $380)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $450 (vs. $460)
- iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $370 (vs. $380)
- iPhone 13: Up to $300 (vs. $320)
- iPhone 13 mini: Up to $270 (vs. $300)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $160 (vs. $170)
Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.
