Apple iPhone Trade-In Promotion Ends as Credit Values Lowered

As expected, Apple has ended its limited-time promotion that increased the trade-in values for select iPhone models in the United States when customers buy a new iPhone.



The two-week promotion officially came to a close on June 3, which means anyone trading in their existing iPhone 11 or newer today will get slightly less money knocked off the price of a new iPhone than they would have done the previous day. Some of the new values have been reproduced below, with the previous promotional values in brackets:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $630 (vs. $650)

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520 (vs. $530)

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $420 (vs. $430)

iPhone 14: Up to $370 (vs. $380)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $450 (vs. $460)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $370 (vs. $380)

iPhone 13: Up to $300 (vs. $320)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $270 (vs. $300)

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $160 (vs. $170)

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.