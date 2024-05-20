Apple Promotion Boosts iPhone Trade-In Values for a Limited Time

Apple today launched a limited-time promotion that increases the trade-in values for select iPhone models in the United States when customers buy a new iPhone.



The promotion lasts from today until June 3, and means anyone trading in their existing iPhone 11 or newer will get more money knocked off the price of a new iPhone. As you can see from some of the new trade-in values below, the adjustments are slight, but the promotion still means more credit toward an upgrade than customers would have gotten yesterday:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $650 (vs. $630)

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $530 (vs. $520)

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $430 (vs. $420)

iPhone 14: Up to $380 (vs. $370)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $460 (vs. $450)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $380 (vs. $370)

iPhone 13: Up to $320 (vs. $300)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $300 (vs. $270)

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $170 (vs. $160)

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman shared news of the promotion ahead of time. However, Gurman said the better trade-in values would only apply to customers purchasing one of Apple's latest iPhone 15 models, and that's not the case.

On the contrary, the boosted values listed above apply to any series model in Apple's current smartphone lineup, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE.

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.