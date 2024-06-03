Get 6% Cash Back at Ace Hardware With Latest Apple Card Promotion

Apple Card holders can get extra Daily Cash back when making purchases at Ace Hardware during the month of June, according to a new email Apple started sending out today.



From now until June 30, ‌Apple Card‌ users who make a purchase at Ace Hardware can earn six percent cash back instead of the standard three percent cash back. Getting the extra cash requires Ace customers to use Apple Pay with the ‌Apple Card‌ specifically, and the promotion is limited to up to $500 in purchases.

‌Apple Card‌ owners who spend $500 at Ace Hardware will earn a total of $30 in Daily Cash during the month. Purchases can be made at participating Ace Hardware stores, the Ace Hardware website, and the Ace mobile app.

Apple partners with several retailers to offer three percent Daily Cash back on ‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌ purchases made with ‌‌‌Apple Card‌‌‌, including Ace Hardware. Three percent cash back can also be earned from Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Nike, Uber Eats, Uber, Panera, Walgreens, Exxon Mobil, and Apple's own retail stores.

Standard ‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌ purchases earn two percent cash back, and all other purchases earn one percent.