Get 6% Cash Back at Ace Hardware With Latest Apple Card Promotion
Apple Card holders can get extra Daily Cash back when making purchases at Ace Hardware during the month of June, according to a new email Apple started sending out today.
From now until June 30, Apple Card users who make a purchase at Ace Hardware can earn six percent cash back instead of the standard three percent cash back. Getting the extra cash requires Ace customers to use Apple Pay with the Apple Card specifically, and the promotion is limited to up to $500 in purchases.
Apple Card owners who spend $500 at Ace Hardware will earn a total of $30 in Daily Cash during the month. Purchases can be made at participating Ace Hardware stores, the Ace Hardware website, and the Ace mobile app.
Apple partners with several retailers to offer three percent Daily Cash back on Apple Pay purchases made with Apple Card, including Ace Hardware. Three percent cash back can also be earned from Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Nike, Uber Eats, Uber, Panera, Walgreens, Exxon Mobil, and Apple's own retail stores.
Standard Apple Pay purchases earn two percent cash back, and all other purchases earn one percent.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to add a new text effects feature to the Messages app on iOS 18, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. While it is already possible to send iMessages with bubble effects or full-screen effects, such as invisible ink or confetti, the text effects would allow you to animate individual words within a message. With the Messages app set to gain RCS support on iOS 18, ...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6F7, up from the 6B34 firmware released in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update. Apple does not give...
iOS 18 is less than two weeks away from being announced by Apple. The software update is expected to add new features to a wide range of apps, such as Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are expected on iOS 18, including custom routes and topographic maps...
It's been just over two weeks since the M4 iPad Pro launched, which means it's time for a longer term review of the updated OLED display, AI-focused processor, super thin design, and new accessories that include the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The design of the new iPad Pro is probably the best overall feature, and the drop...