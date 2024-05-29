Apple TV: The Latest Rumors About a New Model and Possible $99 Price

It has been over a year and a half since the current Apple TV was released, so you may be wondering when a new model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV, including new features and lower pricing.

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature
The current Apple TV 4K was introduced in October 2022. Key new features compared to the previous model from 2021 include a faster A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, a lower $129 starting price vs. $179, and more.

In January 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new Apple TV was on track for release in the first half of 2024:

Beyond the future smart displays and new speaker, Apple is working on revamping its TV box. A new version with the current design is in the works for the first half of next year with a faster processor, the people said.

With only one month remaining in the first half of 2024, it is unclear if this timeframe remains accurate. A new Apple TV could be unveiled at the WWDC keynote on June 10, but no hardware announcements have been firmly rumored for the event.

Here is when the previous five Apple TV models were announced:

  • Third-generation Apple TV 4K: October 2022
  • Second-generation Apple TV 4K: April 2021
  • First-generation Apple TV 4K: September 2017
  • Apple TV HD: September 2015
  • Third-generation Apple TV: March 2012

Regardless of when it is unveiled, the next Apple TV is rumored to feature a faster processor than the current A15 Bionic chip, and even lower pricing. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the next Apple TV could have a sub-$100 starting price.

Both the second-generation (2010) and third-generation (2012) versions of the Apple TV were priced at $99 in the U.S. at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the third-generation model to $69, so there is precedent for a sub-$100 Apple TV that would better compete with low-priced streaming devices sold by Google, Amazon, and Roku.

No major design changes have been rumored for the next Apple TV specifically, but Gurman said Apple has considered adding a built-in camera to a future model. tvOS 17 added a FaceTime app to the Apple TV, allowing for users to have video calls by using the rear camera on a connected iPhone or iPad. If the Apple TV gained a built-in camera, users would no longer need to rely on an external device for video calls on the TV.

Should the WWDC keynote pass without any new Apple TV announcement, then there will no longer be any active rumor for when the next model might launch.

Top Rated Comments

Yourbigpalal83
Yourbigpalal83
51 minutes ago at 08:09 am
I dont know what more they can do outside of adding a USB C port to enable users to hook up a webcam for facetime calls. The current implimentation of FaceTime on Apple Tv is a bad joke. You got to mount your phone or connect an Ipad (It doesn't even work with a mac) and its just messy at best.

The simple solution would be for them to put out a new one with a USB C port so you can buy an overpriced seperate Camera and just have it all work like that.

Short of that, idk what you can do with the AppleTV anymore hardware wise.
Score: 4 Votes
JeroenDV
JeroenDV
43 minutes ago at 08:18 am
It would be nice if people with hearing loss also could use their AirPods Pro gen 2 or AirPods Max with hearing accommodations.
Now it only works with iPhone and iPad…
Score: 4 Votes
grassfeeder
grassfeeder
47 minutes ago at 08:13 am
I have zero reason for an update. I'm running 5 of them on all my TV's as my main interface. Zero issues. A camera? not happening as I have them all hidden and out of sight and no way do I have a desire to install exposed.
Score: 3 Votes
prombough
prombough
25 minutes ago at 08:36 am
My wishes for new version:

Please enable Hi-Res Lossless audio via HDMI. I would use an Apple TV for music mostly, and on my system I do hear the difference between the current Hifi 48kz offerings and what I get through Amazon Ultra HD through Heos. Though yah, I will still get the new version for even current quality which is still pretty great.

ALSO.. Reason I am waiting for a new one is because we do game on it occasionally, and I want to get rid of my Playstation permanently. If it is going to be better, even if it is just for arcade style games, I will wait. I just hate buying something, then knowing the new version is that much better. (And cheaper would hurt even more).
Score: 2 Votes
BigBag
BigBag
50 minutes ago at 08:11 am
I would love a lower tier but still current option. Got a few tvs in need of updating but it adds up so fast to do multiples.
Score: 2 Votes
hauntedcity
hauntedcity
43 minutes ago at 08:17 am
The only thing that would entice me to purchase a new one is if it had GeForce Now. I have 4k and non-4k Apple TVs that work perfectly fine.
Score: 2 Votes
