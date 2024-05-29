Apple TV: The Latest Rumors About a New Model and Possible $99 Price

It has been over a year and a half since the current Apple TV was released, so you may be wondering when a new model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV, including new features and lower pricing.



The current Apple TV 4K was introduced in October 2022. Key new features compared to the previous model from 2021 include a faster A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, a lower $129 starting price vs. $179, and more.

In January 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new Apple TV was on track for release in the first half of 2024:

Beyond the future smart displays and new speaker, Apple is working on revamping its TV box. A new version with the current design is in the works for the first half of next year with a faster processor, the people said.

With only one month remaining in the first half of 2024, it is unclear if this timeframe remains accurate. A new Apple TV could be unveiled at the WWDC keynote on June 10, but no hardware announcements have been firmly rumored for the event.

Here is when the previous five Apple TV models were announced:



Third-generation Apple TV 4K: October 2022

October 2022 Second-generation Apple TV 4K: April 2021

April 2021 First-generation Apple TV 4K: September 2017

September 2017 Apple TV HD: September 2015

September 2015 Third-generation Apple TV: March 2012

Regardless of when it is unveiled, the next Apple TV is rumored to feature a faster processor than the current A15 Bionic chip, and even lower pricing. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the next Apple TV could have a sub-$100 starting price.

Both the second-generation (2010) and third-generation (2012) versions of the Apple TV were priced at $99 in the U.S. at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the third-generation model to $69, so there is precedent for a sub-$100 Apple TV that would better compete with low-priced streaming devices sold by Google, Amazon, and Roku.

No major design changes have been rumored for the next Apple TV specifically, but Gurman said Apple has considered adding a built-in camera to a future model. tvOS 17 added a FaceTime app to the Apple TV, allowing for users to have video calls by using the rear camera on a connected iPhone or iPad. If the Apple TV gained a built-in camera, users would no longer need to rely on an external device for video calls on the TV.

Should the WWDC keynote pass without any new Apple TV announcement, then there will no longer be any active rumor for when the next model might launch.