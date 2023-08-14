Netflix Now Testing Games on TVs, Macs and PCs

Netflix today announced that it is expanding the games that it offers to select TVs, PCs, and Macs as part of a test that is being conducted in Canada and the UK.



A limited number of Netflix customers in these countries can visit Netflix.com on supported browsers on a PC or Mac to play two Netflix test games, including Oxenfree and Molehew's Mining Adventure. The games can be played with a standard keyboard and mouse.

As for TVs, Netflix says that games can be played through Amazon TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs and Walmart ONN. At the current time, Netflix's games are not available on the Apple TV, but Netflix says additional devices will be added "on an ongoing basis."

TV games can be played with the Netflix Game Controller app, which is available for iPhones and Android devices. The app was released last week and is designed to pair a smartphone with a TV for playing Netflix games.

Netflix has offered mobile games since 2021, and there are now more than 50 titles available, but prior to now, the games could only be played on a smartphone or tablet. Access to games is included in a Netflix membership, with no additional fees or in-app purchases.

During the beta testing period, Netflix will be working on its game streaming technology and controller, aiming to improve the experience over time. The company says that by expanding games to more devices, it hopes to "make games even easier to play" for Netflix subscribers worldwide.