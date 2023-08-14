Netflix Now Testing Games on TVs, Macs and PCs

by

Netflix today announced that it is expanding the games that it offers to select TVs, PCs, and Macs as part of a test that is being conducted in Canada and the UK.

netflix games pc mac
A limited number of Netflix customers in these countries can visit Netflix.com on supported browsers on a PC or Mac to play two Netflix test games, including Oxenfree and Molehew's Mining Adventure. The games can be played with a standard keyboard and mouse.

As for TVs, Netflix says that games can be played through Amazon TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs and Walmart ONN. At the current time, Netflix's games are not available on the Apple TV, but Netflix says additional devices will be added "on an ongoing basis."

TV games can be played with the Netflix Game Controller app, which is available for iPhones and Android devices. The app was released last week and is designed to pair a smartphone with a TV for playing Netflix games.

Netflix has offered mobile games since 2021, and there are now more than 50 titles available, but prior to now, the games could only be played on a smartphone or tablet. Access to games is included in a Netflix membership, with no additional fees or in-app purchases.

During the beta testing period, Netflix will be working on its game streaming technology and controller, aiming to improve the experience over time. The company says that by expanding games to more devices, it hopes to "make games even easier to play" for Netflix subscribers worldwide.

Tag: Netflix

Popular Stories

iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature Action Button, USB-C, Face ID, and More

Sunday August 13, 2023 2:56 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, among several other significant new features, according to the leaker known as "Unknownz21." Earlier this week, the leaker described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as "effectively an iPhone 14 derivative," echoing previous reports from the likes of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In their latest tweet, Unknownz21 ...
Read Full Article195 comments
top stories 12aug2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Event Date, Apple Watch and Mac Rumors, and More

Saturday August 12, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
If rumors are to believed, we're now exactly one month away from Apple's big September event where we're expecting to see several product announcements led by the iPhone 15 lineup. In addition to iPhone 15 rumors, this week also saw fresh claims about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, while we're seeing more details about the M3 family of chips coming to next-generation Mac models. Apple...
Read Full Article48 comments
Apple Watch Solo Loops

September Apple Event: Four Announcements to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Thursday August 10, 2023 3:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article
f1662570472

Gurman: Apple Planning Major 'Apple Watch X' Redesign to Introduce New Band System and More

Sunday August 13, 2023 11:43 am PDT by
Apple is planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman dubs the overhauled device "Apple Watch X," similar to the 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the iPhone. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, Gurman is unsure ...
Read Full Article208 comments