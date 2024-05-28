Apple Green-Lights iPhone 16 Pro Display Production
Samsung Display and LG Display have been granted approval for mass production of OLED screens for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models, Korea's The Elec reports.
Both suppliers apparently received approval earlier this month, paving the way for the commencement of mass production of screens for the iPhone 16 Pro models. While Samsung Display will supply OLED screens for all four iPhone 16 models, LG Display will supply screens exclusively for the Pro models. Additionally, BOE is expected to help supply OLED displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.
The development is particularly noteworthy for LG, which has historically struggled to meet Apple's production deadlines. Last year, LG Display received approval for the iPhone 15 Pro OLED screens several months after Samsung Display, allowing Samsung to increase its market share and secure higher prices.
Samsung Display is expected to undergo the approval process for the iPhone 16 Pro Max's OLED screens by the end of this month, with LG Display scheduled to follow in the middle of June. Currently, Samsung Display has received approval for the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro, with the Plus and Pro Max models soon to follow.
The Elec claims that differences between the OLED displays for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are minimal, but the bezels may be slightly thinner thanks to Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. The entire iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch in the fall.
