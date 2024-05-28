Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge to Take Place on June 5 to Celebrate Global Running Day

Apple is planning a new Apple Watch activity challenge for June 5, which is Global Running Day. This is an Apple Watch activity challenge that Apple has not offered in the past, so it is a new day and a new award.
To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will need to record a running workout of at least five kilometers on June 5.
Hit the road, trail, track, or tread for Global Running Day! Record a running workout and go at least 5 km on June 5 to earn this special badge.
Those who complete the challenge will unlock a dedicated badge in the Fitness app along with animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.
