Apple Plans Apple Watch Activity Challenge for World Meditation Day on May 21

Apple's next Apple Watch activity challenge will launch on Tuesday, May 21 to celebrate World Meditation Day. This marks the first time that Apple has hosted an activity challenge for the occasion.



To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will need to record five or more mindful minutes using the Mindfulness app or any app that adds mindful minutes to Health app. Apple Watch owners who earn the Meditation Day award will unlock a dedicated badge in the Fitness app, plus they will get a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.



The Meditation Day challenge follows the April Earth Day and Dance Day challenges.