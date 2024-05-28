Apple Design Award Finalists Announced Ahead of WWDC 2024

As we prepare for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple today announced its finalists for the Apple Design Awards. Apple chooses the best apps and games annually, announcing the winners at WWDC.



The Apple Design Awards are meant to highlight apps with outstanding design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement. Apps have been selected in the following categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Spatial Computing. The last category is a new addition this year that's focused on Vision Pro apps.



Delight and Fun

Dudel Draw

Bears Gratitude

Rooms

WHAT THE CAR?

NYT Games

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Inclusivity

Oko

Complete Anatomy 2024

Tiimo

Unpacking

Quadline

Crayola Adventures

Innovation

Copilot Money

SmartGym

Procreate Dreams

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Lost in Play

Wavelength

Interaction

Procreate Dreams

Arc Search

Crouton

Little Nightmares

Rytmos

finity.

Social Impact

How We Feel

Ahead: Emotions Coach

Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker

The Wreck

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

The Bear

Visuals and Graphics

Sunlitt

Meditate

Rooms

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Lies of P

Honkai: Star Rail

Spatial Computing

Sky Guide

NBA

djay

Synth Riders

Blackbox

Loona: Cozy Puzzle Games

One app and one game will be chosen in each category, with Apple to announce winners during the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference. Winners will receive a physical award and hardware to help them continue to create apps and games.

Links to all of the apps that are nominated can be found on Apple's website.