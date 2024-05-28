Apple Design Award Finalists Announced Ahead of WWDC 2024
As we prepare for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple today announced its finalists for the Apple Design Awards. Apple chooses the best apps and games annually, announcing the winners at WWDC.
The Apple Design Awards are meant to highlight apps with outstanding design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement. Apps have been selected in the following categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Spatial Computing. The last category is a new addition this year that's focused on Vision Pro apps.
Delight and Fun
- Dudel Draw
- Bears Gratitude
- Rooms
- WHAT THE CAR?
- NYT Games
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Inclusivity
- Oko
- Complete Anatomy 2024
- Tiimo
- Unpacking
- Quadline
- Crayola Adventures
Innovation
- Copilot Money
- SmartGym
- Procreate Dreams
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
- Lost in Play
- Wavelength
Interaction
- Procreate Dreams
- Arc Search
- Crouton
- Little Nightmares
- Rytmos
- finity.
Social Impact
- How We Feel
- Ahead: Emotions Coach
- Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker
- The Wreck
- Cityscapes: Sim Builder
- The Bear
Visuals and Graphics
- Sunlitt
- Meditate
- Rooms
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Lies of P
- Honkai: Star Rail
Spatial Computing
- Sky Guide
- NBA
- djay
- Synth Riders
- Blackbox
- Loona: Cozy Puzzle Games
One app and one game will be chosen in each category, with Apple to announce winners during the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference. Winners will receive a physical award and hardware to help them continue to create apps and games.
Links to all of the apps that are nominated can be found on Apple's website.
Popular Stories
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple's AI strategy emphasizes providing...
Best Buy today kicked off its Memorial Day weekend sale, and it has some of the best prices we've tracked in weeks on iPads and MacBooks. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 5th generation iPad Air, iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Apple's iOS 18 update will introduce new features for further customizing the iPhone's home screen, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple will allow users to change the color of app icons in iOS 18. For example, "you can make all your social icons blue or finance-related ones green." This kind of home screen...
Apple today added refurbished iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices to its online store for refurbished products, offering the prior-generation iPhones at a discount for the first time since their 2022 launch. The iPhone 14 is available starting at $619, the iPhone 14 Pro is available starting at $759, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available starting at $849. ...
It's been quite a week of Apple news and rumors, ranging from a concerning bug with deleted photos reappearing on users' devices to hot rumors about a new high-end iPhone model for 2025 and a MacBook with a foldable screen coming as soon as 2026. Other news and rumors this week included fresh expectations for iOS 18 features and new headphones from Sonos to compete head-to-head with AirPods...