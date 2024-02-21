Apple's OLED Roadmap: New iPad Mini, Foldable iPad Pro, and More
Apple is planning to launch at least nine new devices with OLED displays across the iPad and MacBook product lines, according to an updated forecast from research firm Omdia that sets out the company's plans in detail.
As widely rumored, Apple's push to transition to OLED will apparently be jump-started by the release of new 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models this year. The displays will feature 2,388 by 1,668 and 2,880 by 1,920 resolutions, respectively, Omdia claims. This would be a slight increase in height and a reduction in width for the larger model, while the smaller iPad Pro would retain the same resolution.
In 2026, Apple will launch 8.3-inch iPad mini
and 10.8-inch iPad Air
models with OLED displays, as well as 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch OLED MacBook Pro models designed to replace the current mini-LED units. The company is also reportedly working on 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch OLED MacBook Air
models for launch no earlier than 2027. These machines will still lack ProMotion technology with a refresh rate of 60Hz like the current models.
In 2027 or later, Apple may introduce a 20.3-inch foldable OLED iPad Pro with ProMotion. This product is still said to be in the conceptual stage, but broadly lines up with other rumors about such a device. Overall, the report largely corroborates existing rumors about Apple's upcoming plans to transition almost all of its portable devices to OLED technology.
Top Rated Comments
By the time Apple bother to add OLED microLED might be ready :p and that's the only display tech that could replace OLED.
It's the best tech around. Yes it can get burn in but modern oled panels have loads of built in ways to prevent it. It's not really an issue unless you try make it happen and even then by the time it does appear (if) then you'll have replaced your device.
OLED has been in iPhones for a long time now and it's not a problem.
I'd take the small risk of burn in over poor display quality out the box with LCD and MiniLED