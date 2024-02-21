Apple's OLED Roadmap: New iPad Mini, Foldable iPad Pro, and More

by

Apple is planning to launch at least nine new devices with OLED displays across the iPad and MacBook product lines, according to an updated forecast from research firm Omdia that sets out the company's plans in detail.

Oled iPads and MackBook Pro Notch
As widely rumored, Apple's push to transition to OLED will apparently be jump-started by the release of new 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models this year. The displays will feature 2,388 by 1,668 and 2,880 by 1,920 resolutions, respectively, Omdia claims. This would be a slight increase in height and a reduction in width for the larger model, while the smaller ‌iPad Pro‌ would retain the same resolution.

apple oled roadmap by omdia estimation

In 2026, Apple will launch 8.3-inch iPad mini and 10.8-inch iPad Air models with OLED displays, as well as 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch OLED MacBook Pro models designed to replace the current mini-LED units. The company is also reportedly working on 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch OLED MacBook Air models for launch no earlier than 2027. These machines will still lack ProMotion technology with a refresh rate of 60Hz like the current models.

In 2027 or later, Apple may introduce a 20.3-inch foldable OLED iPad Pro with ProMotion. This product is still said to be in the conceptual stage, but broadly lines up with other rumors about such a device. Overall, the report largely corroborates existing rumors about Apple's upcoming plans to transition almost all of its portable devices to OLED technology.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, MacBook Air, iPad mini, iPad Air , MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Tags: Foldable iPad, OLED, OLED iPad Pro Guide, Omdia
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), 13" MacBook Air (Don't Buy), iPad Mini (Don't Buy), 12.9" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), iPad Air (Don't Buy), 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Buy Now), 15" MacBook Air (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: iPad, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
1 hour ago at 05:31 am
What I want to know is what their software road map is.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
47 minutes ago at 05:44 am
So far away :( It sucks we're still stuck with crappy LCD displays in many devices. Mini LED is not a replacement for OLED.

By the time Apple bother to add OLED microLED might be ready :p and that's the only display tech that could replace OLED.


OLED - flawed tech that is still around. :-(
It's the best tech around. Yes it can get burn in but modern oled panels have loads of built in ways to prevent it. It's not really an issue unless you try make it happen and even then by the time it does appear (if) then you'll have replaced your device.

OLED has been in iPhones for a long time now and it's not a problem.

I'd take the small risk of burn in over poor display quality out the box with LCD and MiniLED
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
d5aqoëp Avatar
d5aqoëp
35 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Apple will still milk the "ProMotion" cow dry by 2027 by keeping it a "Pro" feature while cheap $200 Androids with 120hz screens will laugh at us. Apple needs to stop this "ProMotion" marketing garbage and use 120hz screens across entire device portfolio starting this year. There is noting "Pro" about 120hz screens in 2024.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StuBeck Avatar
StuBeck
29 minutes ago at 06:01 am
I think the real revelation here is that a 20 inch iPad Pro is gonna happen apparently.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Monday February 19, 2024 6:52 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Read Full Article
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Monday February 12, 2024 7:51 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Read Full Article
samsung galaxy ring

'Apple Ring' Allegedly in Development to Rival Samsung Galaxy Ring

Tuesday February 20, 2024 2:27 am PST by
Apple is speeding up development of a smart ring that can be worn on the finger to track users' health biometrics, claims a new report coming out of Korea. Teaser image of Samsung Galaxy Ring shown at Galaxy Unpacked in January Apple has toyed with the idea of a ring wearable for several years, as indicated by several patents, but with Samsung preparing to bring its own product to market, the ...
Read Full Article221 comments
New Macs iPads iOS 17 4

New Macs and iPads Coming Soon: What to Expect

Saturday February 17, 2024 3:00 am PST by
Following the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset, attention has shifted towards what is next on the company's agenda this year. As usual, March should be eventful for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what to expect...
Read Full Article
m3 macbook pro 14 16

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro Models

Monday February 19, 2024 5:04 pm PST by
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chip options, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 release. The release of M3 Pro and M3 Max models on Apple's refurbished store comes almost two weeks after the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro first appeared on the store....
Read Full Article50 comments
volvo s60 drivers apple maps

iOS 17.4 Beta Adds CarPlay Option to Show Upcoming Maneuvers in Instrument Cluster

Tuesday February 20, 2024 10:47 am PST by
The fourth beta of iOS 17.4 that Apple released today adds a new CarPlay feature, according to the notes that Apple provided to developers. In supported CarPlay vehicles, there's now an Apple Maps option to show information about upcoming maneuvers in the instrument cluster. CarPlay users will be able to swap the display type between the main and instrument cluster by tapping on the map...
Read Full Article49 comments