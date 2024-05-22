What the Golf on Apple Vision Pro Gains New Levels
Popular Apple Arcade game What the Golf? for the Vision Pro is being updated with a slew of new content, with Apple adding 15 new areas with more than 100 spatial levels and 200 challenges to complete.
What the Golf? is, as the name suggests, a mini golf game aimed at people who hate golf. The goal is to get the ball to the hole, and every hole has a twist with different game mechanics to overcome.
The game has been around on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS since 2019, plus it launched on Vision Pro in February, but there is new content to play on the Vision Pro this week. Apple says players will experience more cowboys, portals, eggs, crabs, sneaky cardboard boxes, and more.
On the Vision Pro, a pinch of the fingers lets users set up the perfect shot, with the golf course able to be played anywhere in the home. What the Golf? can be downloaded from the App Store on the Vision Pro headset.
Other Apple Arcade titles getting updates this week include Ridiculous Fishing EX, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Solitaire Stories, and Fruit Ninja Classic.
Popular Stories
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Microsoft is going all in on AI, today introducing a series of Copilot+ PCs that have AI-focused hardware. The new Surface Pro is one of the first Copilot+ PCs, equipped with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor. Microsoft is already pitting the Surface Pro against Apple's M3 MacBook Air, and in marketing materials, claims that the Surface Pro has superior processing power and...
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...