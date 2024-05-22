What the Golf on Apple Vision Pro Gains New Levels

Popular Apple Arcade game What the Golf? for the Vision Pro is being updated with a slew of new content, with Apple adding 15 new areas with more than 100 spatial levels and 200 challenges to complete.

What the Golf? is, as the name suggests, a mini golf game aimed at people who hate golf. The goal is to get the ball to the hole, and every hole has a twist with different game mechanics to overcome.

The game has been around on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS since 2019, plus it launched on Vision Pro in February, but there is new content to play on the Vision Pro this week. Apple says players will experience more cowboys, portals, eggs, crabs, sneaky cardboard boxes, and more.

On the Vision Pro, a pinch of the fingers lets users set up the perfect shot, with the golf course able to be played anywhere in the home. What the Golf? can be downloaded from the App Store on the Vision Pro headset.

Other ‌Apple Arcade‌ titles getting updates this week include Ridiculous Fishing EX, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Solitaire Stories, and Fruit Ninja Classic.