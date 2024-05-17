Game Boy Emulator 'Delta' for iPhone Updates App Icon After Adobe 'Threatened Legal Action'

The developers behind the popular Game Boy emulator Delta for the iPhone said they updated the app's icon today to avoid potential legal action from Adobe.

Delta's new app icon (left) and Adobe's logo (right) Delta's new app icon (left) and Adobe's logo (right)

"Adobe threatened legal action unless we changed our app icon — so we did," say the release notes for the latest version of Delta on the App Store

Delta's former icon does look like a mirrored version of Adobe's logo, which is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, companies have an obligation to enforce their trademarks, and failure to do so could eventually result in losing rights to the trademark.

Delta's previous app icon Delta's previous app icon

"Without proper policing over time, the original owner of a mark could lose any trademark rights it has in the mark," the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office says

Apple has enforced its trademarked logo in similar ways over the years, including in 2020, when it filed a complaint against a small company with a pear logo.

Thanks, Parker Ortolani!