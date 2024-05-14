Vision Pro Appears in Chinese Regulatory Database Before Expansion to New Countries

The Apple Vision Pro has shown up in China's product regulatory database as Apple prepares to bring the headset to additional countries sometime in the near future. Both the Vision Pro (A2117) and its Battery Pack (A2697) have shown up in the Chinese database, indicating that a launch in China could be coming soon.



Bloomberg said yesterday that Apple is planning to introduce the Vision Pro in a number of additional countries following the Worldwide Developers Conference, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed in February that Vision Pro sales would expand to more countries before WWDC rather than after.

MacRumors has previously found evidence in Apple's backend code that Vision Pro would expand to Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and it appears that information was correct as retail employees from these countries have been visiting Apple's Cupertino headquarters for Vision Pro training in recent days.

When the Vision Pro launched in the United States in February, Apple said that it would bring the device to additional countries "later this year," but the company did not provide a list of countries, timing, or pricing.