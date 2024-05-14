Next-Generation iPad Air With M3 Chip Already Rumored
Apple's next iPad Air will use an M3 processor, according to details posted on X earlier today by a private account with a proven track record of sharing accurate information about Apple's plans.
Apple just last week announced its latest iPad Air models powered by the company's M2 chip. The two new 11-inch and 13-inch models replaced the previous M1-powered 10.9-inch iPad Air, which was released in 2022. Apple also just announced new M4 iPad Pro models that were until recently expected to feature the M3 chip.
Combined with Apple's surprise debut of the M4, today's rumor suggests that Apple plans to keep the iPad Air one step behind the iPad Pro in terms of processor generations. Given the recent announcements, it's very early to speculate on a future generation of iPad Air, but rumors have suggested that Apple plans to introduce a 10.8-inch OLED iPad Air, and that the tablet could come out between 2026 and 2028.
The new iPad Air is nearly 50% faster than the previous iPad Air with M1, according to Apple. Compared to iPad Air with A14 Bionic, it provides 3x faster performance. Like the previous model, the iPad Air starts at $599, while the 13-inch device starts at $799, and both sizes are available from Wednesday, May 15.
Popular Stories
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
At its Spring Update event, OpenAI announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac, as seen in the screenshot below. The app will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, ahead of a wider launch "in the coming weeks." "With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question," OpenAI's press release says. In addition, Voice...
Apple today released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5 updates come more than two months after the launch of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In the European Union, ...
Apple today released tvOS 17.5, the fifth update update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.5 comes two months after the release of tvOS 17.4. tvOS 17.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to ...
Top Rated Comments
Apple wants to ditch N3B as soon as possible
Air will probably get M4 when the pro will get M5
TSMC are winding it down
And the M1 is still darn fast for the vast majority of users/applications.