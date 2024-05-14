Next-Generation iPad Air With M3 Chip Already Rumored

Apple's next iPad Air will use an M3 processor, according to details posted on X earlier today by a private account with a proven track record of sharing accurate information about Apple's plans.



Apple just last week announced its latest ‌iPad Air‌ models powered by the company's M2 chip. The two new 11-inch and 13-inch models replaced the previous M1-powered 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌, which was released in 2022. Apple also just announced new M4 iPad Pro models that were until recently expected to feature the M3 chip.

Combined with Apple's surprise debut of the M4, today's rumor suggests that Apple plans to keep the ‌iPad Air‌ one step behind the ‌iPad Pro‌ in terms of processor generations. Given the recent announcements, it's very early to speculate on a future generation of ‌iPad Air‌, but rumors have suggested that Apple plans to introduce a 10.8-inch OLED iPad Air, and that the tablet could come out between 2026 and 2028.

The new ‌iPad Air‌ is nearly 50% faster than the previous ‌iPad Air‌ with M1, according to Apple. Compared to ‌iPad Air‌ with A14 Bionic, it provides 3x faster performance. Like the previous model, the ‌iPad Air‌ starts at $599, while the 13-inch device starts at $799, and both sizes are available from Wednesday, May 15.