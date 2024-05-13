AppleCare+ Extends $29 Screen Repairs to New iPad Pro and iPad Air

AppleCare+ has long offered iPhone screen repairs for $29 in the U.S., and this option is now available for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models too.



Apple says the $29 screen repair option is limited to the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with the M4 chip, and the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M2 chip, and the devices must have no other damage in order to qualify.

For any other damage to the new iPad Pro and iPad Air, AppleCare+ charges a $99 fee. For previous-generation models, Apple charges $49 for screen repairs or any other damage if the device has AppleCare+ coverage.

As usual, skipping AppleCare could prove to be costly, with Apple charging between $449 and $999 for uncovered repairs of the devices.

Here is how much AppleCare+ costs for the new iPads:



13-inch iPad Pro: $169 or $8.49 per month

$169 or $8.49 per month 11-inch iPad Pro: $149 or $7.49 per month

$149 or $7.49 per month 13-inch iPad Air: $99 or $4.99 per month

$99 or $4.99 per month 11-inch iPad Air: $79 or $3.99 per month

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air models are available to order now and launch on May 15.

Thanks, Dylan McDonald!