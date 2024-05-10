WhatsApp Gets Overhauled Interface Design and New Attachment Tray

WhatsApp is receiving a refreshed design on iPhone and Android, the first interface overhaul of its kind since 2021.

The new design rolling out for the Meta-owned social media platform is meant to be fresh, approachable, and simple, according to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp says that sending photos and videos on iOS is now easier, thanks to a new attachment layout. Instead of a full screen menu, there's an expandable tray for accessing features when sending media, documents, polls, and more.

Icons have been updated to a rounded, outlined style, and there are new illustrations with added animations for a "more playful" aesthetic.

There's also a new "consistent" green color palette throughout the app, as well as a new dark mode that's one shade darker, which aims to reduce eye strain in low-light environments.

The new changes are rolling out to WhatsApp users on ‌iPhone‌ and Android now, according to the company.

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
55 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Had it for a while now
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
16 minutes ago at 09:45 am

Unlike Apple Messages, you still can't choose send photos with meta data though right? When sharing photos with friends and family, I always share the meta data, aka the time, date, location, etc
Which is preferred by the majority. Trust me, I know a marriage that ended because of that feature on iMessage. Had it been WhatsApp they would still be together.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zest28 Avatar
Zest28
55 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Still no app for the iPad? They have M4 chips now so they are powerful enough.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kirkster Avatar
Kirkster
26 minutes ago at 09:34 am
No iPad support. Still trash.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
