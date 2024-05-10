WhatsApp Gets Overhauled Interface Design and New Attachment Tray

WhatsApp is receiving a refreshed design on iPhone and Android, the first interface overhaul of its kind since 2021.
The new design rolling out for the Meta-owned social media platform is meant to be fresh, approachable, and simple, according to WhatsApp.
WhatsApp says that sending photos and videos on iOS is now easier, thanks to a new attachment layout. Instead of a full screen menu, there's an expandable tray for accessing features when sending media, documents, polls, and more.
Icons have been updated to a rounded, outlined style, and there are new illustrations with added animations for a "more playful" aesthetic.
New WhatsApp attachment tray
There's also a new "consistent" green color palette throughout the app, as well as a new dark mode that's one shade darker, which aims to reduce eye strain in low-light environments.
The new changes are rolling out to WhatsApp users on iPhone and Android now, according to the company.
