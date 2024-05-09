Logitech Launches Keyboard Cases for New iPad Air and iPad Pro Models

by

Popular accessory maker Logitech this week announced new keyboard case options that are designed for Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro models, offering an alternative to the more expensive Magic Keyboard options from Apple.

logitech keyboard case 1
The Logitech Combo Touch is compatible with both sizes of the ‌iPad Air‌ and the two thin and light ‌iPad Pro‌ models. Logitech says that the Logitech Combo Touch is its lightest keyboard to date, improving portability and limiting the bulk added to a tablet setup.

The Combo Touch comes with a detachable keyboard and flexible kickstand for multiple use modes. It can be used for typing in the standard keyboard mode, or folded in a way that allows for sketching, reading, and Apple Pencil use.

logitech keyboard case 2
There is a multi-touch trackpad, which Logitech says offers intuitive and precise input and navigation. There are auto-backlit keys in a standard layout with sixteen brightness levels. Shortcut keys allow easy access to volume control, media playback, screenshots, and more, plus there is a Smart Connector for connectivity so there's no need for Bluetooth.

The Combo Touch for the 11-inch ‌iPad Air‌ is $200, while the Combo Touch for the 13-inch model is $230. The ‌iPad Pro‌ versions are priced at $230 and $260, respectively, for the 11-inch and 13-inch models. The keyboards can be purchased from the Logitech website.

Top Rated Comments

dsusanj Avatar
dsusanj
57 minutes ago at 11:34 am
… and this is what the LCT keyboard looks like after less than two years of regular use (in fact, the keys have started peeling off within a year). Not to mention the warping of the top case around the speaker holes, which has allegedly been fixed on newer versions of the LCT. I'd recommend it otherwise, as it is a solid product that offers much more protection for the iPad than the Magic Keyboard, but I have never had a keyboard that developed so much wear and tear with regular use in less than two years.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LogicalApex Avatar
LogicalApex
59 minutes ago at 11:31 am
I love how Logitech made their keyboard case compatible with both the M4 and M2 and earlier iPad Pros, but Apple didn't. So even more so that they broke compatibility purely in software to force a new Magic Keyboard purchase. That's a shame.



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisIsMike Avatar
ThisIsMike
1 hour ago at 11:27 am
I’m used to the Apple tax on Apple products, but let me just say, for a non-Apple product, damn, that is some overpriced Bulllllllllsh!t.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Techwatcher Avatar
Techwatcher
1 hour ago at 11:30 am
These are dope products… for $100 or less. Wtf are they thinking with these prices?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surferbob Avatar
surferbob
55 minutes ago at 11:36 am
These keyboards cost as much as a low end laptop. There's just no value there at these prices.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cnnyy20p Avatar
cnnyy20p
40 minutes ago at 11:51 am

I love how Logitech made their keyboard case compatible with both the M4 and M2 and earlier iPad Pros, but Apple didn't. So even more so that they broke compatibility purely in software to force a new Magic Keyboard purchase. That's a shame.


No, they do not, they have separate models for each new and old iPad Pro. The keyboards just have the same name.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

f 7ba5b5b668dd68b7179a599305cff6b117ef35d1

Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M4 Chip, OLED Display, and More

Tuesday May 7, 2024 7:15 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled redesigned iPad Pro models featuring the M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays, a nano-texture display option, and more. The new iPad Pro offers a considerably thinner design and slightly larger 11- and 13-inch display size options. The 11-inch model is 5.3mm thick and weighs less than a pound, while the 13-inch model is just 5.1mm thick and weighs a quarter pound less ...
Read Full Article563 comments
5

Apple Event Live Blog: New iPad Pro, iPad Air, and More

Tuesday May 7, 2024 6:33 am PDT by
Apple's "Let Loose" event kicks off today at the unusual time of 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and we're expecting to see an iPad-focused event with new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We...
Read Full Article531 comments
iOS 17 All New Features Thumb

Apple Says iOS 17.5 Coming 'Soon' With These New Features for iPhones

Monday May 6, 2024 7:33 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Read Full Article26 comments
f 157980180c661f30ff9611287c90241baf30faff

Apple Announces Redesigned Magic Keyboard for New iPad Pro Starting at $299

Tuesday May 7, 2024 7:39 am PDT by
Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced a new Magic Keyboard for the latest iPad Pro models, with a thinner, lighter design. Apple says the Magic Keyboard has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter, while maintaing the same floating design. Two colors are available that match the new iPad Pro. New features include a function row with screen brightness controls, an aluminum...
Read Full Article273 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event

Tuesday May 7, 2024 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple today held the first event of 2024, debuting new iPad Air and iPad Pro models and accompanying accessories. While the event was faster than normal and took 40 minutes, we've condensed it down even further for those who want a quick overview of everything that was announced. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've also got a full recap of all of the coverage...
Read Full Article170 comments
iPhone 15 Colors yellow

'iPhone 17 Slim' With Smaller Display Rumored to Launch Next Year

Monday May 6, 2024 9:14 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 series is still months away from launching, an early rumor about an all-new iPhone 17 model has now surfaced. In a research note with investment firm Haitong this week, analyst Jeff Pu said Apple is planning a so-called "iPhone 17 Slim" model that would replace the Plus model in the lineup. Pu said this model will feature around a 6.6-inch display, a slimmer design, an...
Read Full Article110 comments
Apple iPad Air hero 240507

Apple Announces New M2 iPad Air Models in 11-Inch and 13-Inch Sizes From $599

Tuesday May 7, 2024 7:10 am PDT by
Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced new M2-powered iPad Air models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes with a new landscape FaceTime camera, AI features, and better sound quality with the larger model. Apple says the iPad Air has been designed "to make features pioneered on iPad Pro at a more affordable price," with the brand new larger 13-inch model offering 30% more screen real estate ...
Read Full Article122 comments