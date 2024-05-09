Logitech Launches Keyboard Cases for New iPad Air and iPad Pro Models

Popular accessory maker Logitech this week announced new keyboard case options that are designed for Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro models, offering an alternative to the more expensive Magic Keyboard options from Apple.



The Logitech Combo Touch is compatible with both sizes of the ‌iPad Air‌ and the two thin and light ‌iPad Pro‌ models. Logitech says that the Logitech Combo Touch is its lightest keyboard to date, improving portability and limiting the bulk added to a tablet setup.

The Combo Touch comes with a detachable keyboard and flexible kickstand for multiple use modes. It can be used for typing in the standard keyboard mode, or folded in a way that allows for sketching, reading, and Apple Pencil use.



There is a multi-touch trackpad, which Logitech says offers intuitive and precise input and navigation. There are auto-backlit keys in a standard layout with sixteen brightness levels. Shortcut keys allow easy access to volume control, media playback, screenshots, and more, plus there is a Smart Connector for connectivity so there's no need for Bluetooth.

The Combo Touch for the 11-inch ‌iPad Air‌ is $200, while the Combo Touch for the 13-inch model is $230. The ‌iPad Pro‌ versions are priced at $230 and $260, respectively, for the 11-inch and 13-inch models. The keyboards can be purchased from the Logitech website.