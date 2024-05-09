Logitech Launches Keyboard Cases for New iPad Air and iPad Pro Models

Popular accessory maker Logitech this week announced new keyboard case options that are designed for Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro models, offering an alternative to the more expensive Magic Keyboard options from Apple.
The Logitech Combo Touch is compatible with both sizes of the iPad Air and the two thin and light iPad Pro models. Logitech says that the Logitech Combo Touch is its lightest keyboard to date, improving portability and limiting the bulk added to a tablet setup.
The Combo Touch comes with a detachable keyboard and flexible kickstand for multiple use modes. It can be used for typing in the standard keyboard mode, or folded in a way that allows for sketching, reading, and Apple Pencil use.
There is a multi-touch trackpad, which Logitech says offers intuitive and precise input and navigation. There are auto-backlit keys in a standard layout with sixteen brightness levels. Shortcut keys allow easy access to volume control, media playback, screenshots, and more, plus there is a Smart Connector for connectivity so there's no need for Bluetooth.
The Combo Touch for the 11-inch iPad Air is $200, while the Combo Touch for the 13-inch model is $230. The iPad Pro versions are priced at $230 and $260, respectively, for the 11-inch and 13-inch models. The keyboards can be purchased from the Logitech website.
Apple today unveiled redesigned iPad Pro models featuring the M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays, a nano-texture display option, and more. The new iPad Pro offers a considerably thinner design and slightly larger 11- and 13-inch display size options. The 11-inch model is 5.3mm thick and weighs less than a pound, while the 13-inch model is just 5.1mm thick and weighs a quarter pound less ...
Apple's "Let Loose" event kicks off today at the unusual time of 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and we're expecting to see an iPad-focused event with new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We...
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced a new Magic Keyboard for the latest iPad Pro models, with a thinner, lighter design. Apple says the Magic Keyboard has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter, while maintaing the same floating design. Two colors are available that match the new iPad Pro. New features include a function row with screen brightness controls, an aluminum...
Apple today held the first event of 2024, debuting new iPad Air and iPad Pro models and accompanying accessories. While the event was faster than normal and took 40 minutes, we've condensed it down even further for those who want a quick overview of everything that was announced. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've also got a full recap of all of the coverage...
While the iPhone 16 series is still months away from launching, an early rumor about an all-new iPhone 17 model has now surfaced. In a research note with investment firm Haitong this week, analyst Jeff Pu said Apple is planning a so-called "iPhone 17 Slim" model that would replace the Plus model in the lineup. Pu said this model will feature around a 6.6-inch display, a slimmer design, an...
Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced new M2-powered iPad Air models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes with a new landscape FaceTime camera, AI features, and better sound quality with the larger model. Apple says the iPad Air has been designed "to make features pioneered on iPad Pro at a more affordable price," with the brand new larger 13-inch model offering 30% more screen real estate ...
Top Rated Comments