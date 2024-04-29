HomePod and HomePod Mini Launch in Malaysia and Thailand on May 10

Apple today announced that its HomePod mini and second-generation HomePod will go on sale in Thailand and Malaysia from next week.



Apple is accepting pre-orders through its online stores in the two countries from today, with the speakers shipping and going on sale in Apple's regional retail stores on May 10.

The ‌HomePod mini‌ was initially released by Apple in October 2020 across the U.S. and a handful of other countries. Since launch, the speaker has not seen significant hardware revisions, though Apple did introduce new colors in November 2021 and activated the devices' temperature and humidity sensors via software updates earlier this year. The introduction of the ‌HomePod mini‌ in two more countries makes the prospect of a second-generation model being released anytime soon pretty unlikely.

In 2021, Apple phased out the original full-size ‌HomePod‌, but it launched a second-generation version in January. This new ‌HomePod‌ retains a design similar to its predecessor but includes an enlarged backlit touch interface and several other enhancements. Both the new ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ are Siri-based smart speakers, and come with Matter compatibility and support for stereo pairing.