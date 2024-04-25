Apple Card Promo Offers 10% Daily Cash at Nike

by

Apple Card users can get extra Daily Cash back this week for Nike purchases thanks to a special Apple Pay promotion Apple is running with Nike.

nike apple card
From April 25 through May 2, ‌Apple Card‌ owners will get 10 percent Daily Cash back on Nike purchases made using ‌Apple Pay‌. The deal is available on the Nike website, the Nike app, and at U.S. Nike Stores.

Customers can earn up to $50 back, which means the extra cash is available for up to $500 in purchases.

Daily Cash is a benefit available to ‌Apple Card‌ owners. With each purchase, immediate cash back rewards are available. Apple typically provides two percent cash back for ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases, three percent for ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases at Apple locations, and one percent for everything else. Some retailers, such as Nike, have special deals with Apple where users can get three percent cash back.

The limited time deal is a seven percent total increase in Daily Cash back on Nike purchases.

Tag: Apple Card Guide

Top Rated Comments

Supercyborgninja Avatar
Supercyborgninja
44 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Nobody wears Nikes like that anymore.

It’s Adidas, New Balance, and then other brands like On Running, Salomon, reebok, Etc.

Hopefully with the MLS deal, Apple lets go of this dead horse and works with Adidas instead.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Attirex Avatar
Attirex
30 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Nobody wears Nikes like that anymore.

It’s Adidas, New Balance, and then other brands like On Running, Salomon, reebok, Etc.

Hopefully with the MLS deal, Apple lets go of this dead horse and works with Adidas instead.
So my Keds aren't cool?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
24 minutes ago at 10:21 am

Nobody wears Nikes like that anymore.

It’s Adidas, New Balance, and then other brands like On Running, Salomon, reebok, Etc.

Hopefully with the MLS deal, Apple lets go of this dead horse and works with Adidas instead.
I beg to differ!
Besides, "Nobody" is a meaningless, broad statement.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7 Amid Rumors of New iPads

Tuesday April 23, 2024 7:11 am PDT by
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article265 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Orange Feature 2

Apple Cuts Vision Pro Shipments as Demand Falls 'Sharply Beyond Expectations'

Tuesday April 23, 2024 9:44 am PDT by
Apple has dropped the number of Vision Pro units that it plans to ship in 2024, going from an expected 700 to 800k units to just 400k to 450k units, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Orders have been scaled back before the Vision Pro has launched in markets outside of the United States, which Kuo says is a sign that demand in the U.S. has "fallen sharply beyond expectations." As a...
Read Full Article406 comments
Apple Silicon AI Optimized Feature Siri

Apple Releases Open Source AI Models That Run On-Device

Wednesday April 24, 2024 3:39 pm PDT by
Apple today released several open source large language models (LLMs) that are designed to run on-device rather than through cloud servers. Called OpenELM (Open-source Efficient Language Models), the LLMs are available on the Hugging Face Hub, a community for sharing AI code. As outlined in a white paper [PDF], there are eight total OpenELM models, four of which were pre-trained using the...
Read Full Article63 comments
iPad And Calculator App Feature

Apple Finally Plans to Release a Calculator App for iPad Later This Year

Tuesday April 23, 2024 9:08 am PDT by
Apple is finally planning a Calculator app for the iPad, over 14 years after launching the device, according to a source familiar with the matter. iPadOS 18 will include a built-in Calculator app for all iPad models that are compatible with the software update, which is expected to be unveiled during the opening keynote of Apple's annual developers conference WWDC on June 10. AppleInsider...
Read Full Article214 comments
iOS 17 All New Features Thumb

iOS 17.5 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Sunday April 21, 2024 3:00 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 17.5 update for the iPhone includes only a few new user-facing features, but hidden code changes reveal some additional possibilities. Below, we have recapped everything new in the iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 beta so far. Web Distribution Starting with the second beta of iOS 17.5, eligible developers are able to distribute their iOS apps to iPhone users located in the EU...
Read Full Article