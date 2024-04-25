Apple Card Promo Offers 10% Daily Cash at Nike

Apple Card users can get extra Daily Cash back this week for Nike purchases thanks to a special Apple Pay promotion Apple is running with Nike.



From April 25 through May 2, ‌Apple Card‌ owners will get 10 percent Daily Cash back on Nike purchases made using ‌Apple Pay‌. The deal is available on the Nike website, the Nike app, and at U.S. Nike Stores.

Customers can earn up to $50 back, which means the extra cash is available for up to $500 in purchases.

Daily Cash is a benefit available to ‌Apple Card‌ owners. With each purchase, immediate cash back rewards are available. Apple typically provides two percent cash back for ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases, three percent for ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases at Apple locations, and one percent for everything else. Some retailers, such as Nike, have special deals with Apple where users can get three percent cash back.

The limited time deal is a seven percent total increase in Daily Cash back on Nike purchases.