MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 15 Pro From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro. GRID Studio is a company dedicated to taking old, retired Apple devices and giving them new life in the form of art.



To celebrate Earth Day, GRID Studio is hosting a special deal on one of its most popular products, offering the GRID 4 for just $99. The GRID 4 features a disassembled iPhone 4, with all of the components skillfully arranged to give a look back at Apple's history.

The ‌iPhone‌ 4 is one of Apple's most notable designs, because it introduced the first major design update after the original ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPhone‌ 3G, and ‌iPhone‌ 3GS. It featured an all-new look with squared edges that felt decidedly modern at the time, and it is an aesthetic that Apple returned to starting with the ‌iPhone‌ 12.



GRID's ‌iPhone‌ 4 piece includes the ‌iPhone‌ 4 internals, ranging from the logic board with Apple A4 chip and PowerVR GPU to the iconic Home button. Components are labeled and arranged in a logical way so you can tell what's what. GRID's art makes a great gift for any Apple enthusiast, and there are many other disassembled iPhone options ranging from the original ‌iPhone‌ to the ‌iPhone‌ X.



In addition to the sale on the ‌iPhone‌ 4, GRID is discounting all of its products by 15 percent. GRID customers who spend over $30 this week can get a special Earth Day Eco Tee for just $9.99, with the shirt featuring a recycling logo made up of a ton of tiny Apple devices.



We have one 256GB ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (April 19) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 26. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after April 26 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.