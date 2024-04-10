iPhone 16 Plus Rumored to Come in These 7 Colors

Apple's iPhone 16 Plus may come in seven colors that either build upon the existing five colors in the standard iPhone 15 lineup or recast them in a new finish, based on a new rumor out of China.



According to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed focus digital, Apple's upcoming larger 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus model will come in the following colors, compared to the colors currently available for the iPhone 15 Plus:



iPhone 15 Plus (2023) iPhone 16 Plus (2024) Blue Blue Pink Pink Yellow Yellow Green Green Black Black – White – Purple

The leaker did not provide any more context beyond the model name, so it is unclear if the alleged color options are exclusive in whole or in part to the iPhone 16 Plus, or whether they are set to be available across both the iPhone 16 and its larger equivalent. Given that the two models are expected to be identical apart from their size difference, the latter possibility seems most likely.

This is the first rumor we have received about potential colors for the standard iPhone 16 models, and the leaker has an unproven track record for accurate leaks, so the colors given await corroboration from other sources before we can consider them to be correct.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro models, rumors suggest they could come in new "space black" and "rose" titanium colors. The Blue Titanium color that iPhone 15 Pro models are currently available in will allegedly be dropped from the iPhone 16 Pro lineup in favor of the new rose color. Meanwhile, "space black," which is said to be similar to the iPhone 14 Pro color of the same name, will replace Black Titanium.

The Natural and White Titanium colors are also rumored to be slightly different on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Natural Titanium is said to be returning, but with more of a gray tint to it. Meanwhile, White Titanium will appear more like a "silver white" color, which is also said to be similar to the silver version of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be announced in the fall.