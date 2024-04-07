Best Buy Introduces Record Low Prices Across Every 10th Gen iPad
Following a few notable discounts on MacBooks yesterday, Best Buy today introduced a sale on the 10th generation iPad, including numerous all-time low prices on the tablet. Prices start at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, and include $100 markdowns on both Wi-Fi and cellular devices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $499.00, down from $599.00. Both of these models are available in all four colors: Yellow, Pink, Blue, and Silver. This is the first time in a few weeks that we've seen the 10th gen iPad hit an all-time low price.
More than just the Wi-Fi models are being discounted right now at Best Buy, as you can also get $100 off both cellular versions of the iPad. The 64GB cellular iPad is available for $499.00 and the 256GB cellular iPad is available for $649.00. Again, all four colors are on sale at these prices.
Be sure to check out our post from yesterday for more details about Best Buy's current weekend sale, which also includes savings on video game consoles and TVs. Our full Deals Roundup will also catch you up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
