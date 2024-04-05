Two More New iPads Spotted in Regulatory Database

by

Yesterday, two unreleased Apple devices were discovered in Indian regulatory filings. A further two models have now been spotted ahead of the expected announcement of new iPad models next month.

iPad Air 5
The second wave of listings, spotted by MySmartPrice, appears in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model numbers A2898 and A2899. This joins the two models seen yesterday with the model numbers A2836 and A2837. All four model numbers not correlate with any existing Apple devices, but four new ‌iPad‌ models are expected to launch next month: A 10.9-inch iPad Air, a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌, an 11.1-inch iPad Pro, and a 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

It is not clear whether A2898 and A2899 are new ‌iPad Air‌ or ‌iPad Pro‌ models, but both product lines are expected to be refreshed in May following repeated delays. The appearance of new Apple devices in regulatory filings typically indicates that their release is fairly imminent.

Tag: MySmartPrice

Top Rated Comments

NinjaHERO Avatar
NinjaHERO
38 minutes ago at 03:53 am
So ready for that landscape camera. Take my money already.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
37 minutes ago at 03:53 am
I just wish, WISH, they'd have multiple user login in iPad. My girlfriend uses it 99% of the time for art, but i'd love a log in with my apps and logins on for when i want to watch something or browse the internet. As i've barely touched the iPad since it came out despite buying multiple of them it's just easier to let her have it 100%.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
44 minutes ago at 03:47 am
Oh la la, it's happening !!! :D


(soon)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
40 minutes ago at 03:50 am
Spec bumps here we come!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
34 minutes ago at 03:56 am
no mini, sad
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
28 minutes ago at 04:02 am
All iPads should be refreshed, especially the mini.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday April 2, 2024 7:50 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Camera App Possible Leak 16x9 1

Alleged iOS 18 Design Resource Reveals visionOS-Like Redesign [Updated]

Tuesday April 2, 2024 8:19 am PDT by
A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app. Alleged iOS 18 design resource. MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps ...
Read Full Article167 comments
Amazon Astro

Apple Exploring 'Mobile Robot' That 'Follows Users Around Their Homes'

Wednesday April 3, 2024 12:21 pm PDT by
Apple is exploring various "personal robotics" projects in an effort to create its "next big thing," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Amazon's Astro robot One of these projects is described as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes," while another is said to be an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around":Engineers at Apple have...
Read Full Article249 comments
hey siri banner apple

Apple Researchers Reveal New AI System That Can Beat GPT-4

Tuesday April 2, 2024 5:52 am PDT by
Apple researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system named ReALM (Reference Resolution as Language Modeling) that aims to radically enhance how voice assistants understand and respond to commands. In a research paper (via VentureBeat), Apple outlines a new system for how large language models tackle reference resolution, which involves deciphering ambiguous references to...
Read Full Article95 comments
apple card savings account feature

Apple Card Savings Account to Receive First-Ever Interest Rate Decrease

Monday April 1, 2024 2:34 pm PDT by
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
Read Full Article35 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

Apple Suppliers Say New iPads Have Been 'Repeatedly Postponed'

Thursday April 4, 2024 8:03 am PDT by
It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last updated its iPad lineup, and customers are anxiously waiting for new models to be announced. For months, there have been rumors about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but the estimated timeframe for their release has been repeatedly pushed back from March to April to May. In defense of these rumors, it does sound like Apple has experienced...
Read Full Article124 comments