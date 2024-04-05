Two More New iPads Spotted in Regulatory Database

Yesterday, two unreleased Apple devices were discovered in Indian regulatory filings. A further two models have now been spotted ahead of the expected announcement of new iPad models next month.



The second wave of listings, spotted by MySmartPrice, appears in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model numbers A2898 and A2899. This joins the two models seen yesterday with the model numbers A2836 and A2837. All four model numbers not correlate with any existing Apple devices, but four new ‌iPad‌ models are expected to launch next month: A 10.9-inch iPad Air, a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌, an 11.1-inch iPad Pro, and a 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

It is not clear whether A2898 and A2899 are new ‌iPad Air‌ or ‌iPad Pro‌ models, but both product lines are expected to be refreshed in May following repeated delays. The appearance of new Apple devices in regulatory filings typically indicates that their release is fairly imminent.