New iPad Model Spotted in Regulatory Database Ahead of Launch

One new iPad model has appeared in Indian regulatory filings ahead of its expected announcement next month.



The listing, spotted by 91Mobiles, appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number A2386. This does not correlate with any existing Apple device.

91Mobiles and several other sites have erroneously suggested that A2387 is also a new ‌iPad‌ model, but it actually relates to the battery for the current- and previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. A2386, on the other hand, is a new listing.

It is not clear whether this device is a new iPad Air or ‌iPad Pro‌, but both product lines are expected to be refreshed in May. New ‌iPad‌ models have been thought to be on the brink of launch for several weeks, and the latest regulatory filing seems to cement expectations that they will appear relatively soon.