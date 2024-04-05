Batterygate: iPhone Users in Canada Can Now Submit Claims for Up to $150 Payout From Apple

Apple agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models ("batterygate"), and eligible customers can now submit a claim for payment.

Apple's settlement received court approval on March 4, and the claims period began today, according to law firm Rochon Genova LLP. To submit a claim, visit the settlement website, select "Submit a Claim" in the top menu, and follow the steps. A serial number for an eligible iPhone is required. The deadline to submit a claim is September 2.

Each affected customer will receive a payment of between $17.50 (CAD) and $150 (CAD) from Apple per valid claim submitted, with the exact payout amount to be dependent on the total number of claims submitted.

To be eligible, you must be a current or former resident of Canada (excluding Québec) who owns or owned an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and/or iPhone SE with iOS 10.2.1 or later installed or downloaded, and/or an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus with iOS 11.2 or later installed or downloaded, before December 21, 2017.

Apple has denied all of the allegations as described in the lawsuit, and the settlement does not represent an admission of fault. The settlement allows for Apple to avoid the additional time and costs involved with continued litigation.

Apple was sued in multiple Canadian provinces over iPhone battery throttling in 2018, including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The cases were filed shortly after Apple revealed that it had started throttling the maximum performance of some iPhone models with "chemically aged" batteries, when necessary, to prevent the devices from unexpectedly shutting down. Apple introduced this power management system in iOS 10.2.1, but it initially failed to mention the change in that update's release notes, leading to public outcry. Apple eventually apologized about its lack of transparency, and temporarily lowered the price of iPhone battery replacements to $35 (CAD) until the end of 2018.

Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million (USD) to settle a similar class action lawsuit in the U.S., and payments started going out in January there.

Tag: iPhone Slowdown

oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
43 minutes ago at 02:18 pm
I'm willing that %99 of the claims will only get 17.50, that's only worth a meal at McDonalds.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
28 minutes ago at 02:33 pm

Is there any way people could stop putting "-gate" at the end of everything?
Apple is a gatekeeper, what do you expect?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
