Apple Sending Emails to Developers Invited to WWDC 2024 Apple Park Special Event

by

On Monday, June 10, Apple plans to hold a keynote viewing party for select students and developers, allowing them to watch the pre-recorded unveiling of new software updates. Apple accepted applications for the event until yesterday, and now emails are going out to developers who have been selected by the lottery process.

apple park special event 2024
The event will include "exciting new programming," an opportunity to meet with Apple experts, and other WWDC-related "special activities."

At last year's WWDC event, developers and students were provided with refreshments in the morning, followed by the keynote event. The Platforms State of the Union followed, and there were two Apple Park tours to choose from. The day ended with the Apple Design Awards and an evening dinner.


Prior to 2020, the Worldwide Developers Conference was an in-person event that was hosted in San Jose, California. Developers were required to pay $1,599 to purchase a ticket to attend, and space was limited. Starting in 2020, Apple turned WWDC into an online event open to all developers, but there have been small in-person events at ‌Apple Park‌ since 2022.

There will be a reception event at Apple's Infinite Loop campus on Sunday, June 9, where attendees can pick up their badges early.

Apple extended invitations to Current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, and Swift Student Challenge winners from 2022 to 2024. Attendees were chosen by random selection.

While there is no cost to attend the ‌Apple Park‌ special event, Apple does not cover transportation or lodging. Out-of-state attendees will need to purchase airfare, hotel accommodations, and transportation to ‌Apple Park‌.

WWDC 2024 is set to take place from June 10 to June 14. Developers not selected to attend the special event can watch the keynote, interface with Apple engineers, and watch WWDC sessions online.

Top Rated Comments

IceCool Avatar
IceCool
47 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
Got my rejection email… ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
26 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
Got my annual rejection email.

It‘s now a yearly tradition!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
23 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
I remember the days when Apple would send invitations out to watch a product keynote event and not some weakly produced movie
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iAppleOrchard Avatar
iAppleOrchard
47 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
?
But congrats to everyone who did get invited.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
44 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
I didn't get in, and my day is ruined.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wilhoitm Avatar
wilhoitm
43 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
Why go when I can be there with my Apple Vision Pro! ;) I really hope they support the Apple Vision Pro at least for the Keynote! I hope they support it for the Developer sessions too!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

