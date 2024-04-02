Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for AirPods Max. The new firmware is 6A325, up from the 6A324 firmware released in January.
Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new, and the notes often only list generic bug fixes.
Apple also does not offer instructions on how to upgrade the software on the AirPods, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the AirPods are powered on and connected to an iOS device or a Mac.
You can check your AirPods Max firmware by following these steps:
- Connect your AirPods to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
If we find anything notable in the firmware release, we'll update this article.
