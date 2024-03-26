Philips Hue Sync TV App for Samsung TVs Gets Subscription Option and Music Mode

by

Philips Hue parent company Signify today announced an expanded relationship with Samsung, bringing the Philips Hue Sync TV app to additional countries, adding a Music Mode, and introducing a monthly subscription option.

samsung philips hue sync
As of last year, Samsung TV owners have been able to download a Philips Hue Sync app that allows Samsung smart TVs to be linked to HomeKit-connected Hue bulbs and lighting products. With the integration, content played on Samsung TVs is synced to the lighting in the room.

When the feature launched, it was priced at $130 for Samsung TV owners, but starting this spring, there will be a lower-priced subscription option. Customers can choose to pay a monthly fee of $2.99 to use the Hue Sync app on up to three TVs, or a one-time fee to unlock it on a single TV. The Philips Hue Sync TV app is launching in Brazil, Hong Kong, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, so Samsung TV owners in those countries can use the functionality.

On compatible 2024 Samsung TV models, there is a new Music Mode option that allows the lights to react to the audio of what's playing on TV rather than the content of the screen. It is compatible with any music played on the TV, and will also be coming to Samsung TVs made in 2022 and 2023 later this year.

For those without Samsung TVs, the $250 Hue Play HDMI Sync Box paired with a streaming device like an Apple TV is the only way to get TV content that's synced to lights, so the Samsung TV app provides a simpler solution for those who have Samsung TVs.

The Philips Hue Sync TV app is available for Samsung Q60 series or higher QLED TVs that were made in 2022 or later.

Ffs.. yet another subscription based model thing for something that should come as a feature.

Now it’s Samsung with Phillips but it wont’t be long till we get to the point where you own an iPhone, subscription based. Like the payment plans they have in the states but then actually never get to own the device.
Your light bulb subscription has expired ?
I wish Apple would launch this kind of feature for Apple TV that supported any brand of Homekit-compatible lights.
