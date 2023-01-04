CES 2023: Philips Hue Line Gains New Outdoor Bulbs, Sync TV App Comes to Samsung TVs

by

Philips Hue parent company Signify today announced that it is introducing a paid Philips Hue Sync TV app for Samsung TVs. The partnership will allow those with Samsung smart TVs to link their Hue bulbs and lighting products to their televisions, so the bulbs can change colors based on what's on the screen.

sync tv app philips hue
Syncing lights to media content typically requires the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, priced at $250, along with a streaming device like the Apple TV that connects to the Sync Box. The Samsung TV integration will let Samsung TVs interact with Hue lights directly for a lower $130 price tag, and it will work with all image formats and TV content, including native apps like Netflix.

The Philips Hue line is also gaining new PAR38 floodlight bulbs in white and color ambiance in the United States, allowing for white and color light in backyards and walkways.

philips hue par 38 bulbs
The Hue Tap dial switch is also available with a new round mini mount that is an alternative to the regular wall mount.

hue tap switch mini mount
The Philips Hue Sync TV app is available on 2022 and newer Samsung QLED TVs in the Q60 and higher range, and it can be purchased from the Samsung TV app store for $130 starting on January 5. The Philips Hue PAR38 White and color ambiance bulbs will be available starting on March 14 for $80, and the Philips Hue Tap dial switch with mini mount will be available on March 14 for $50.

Tags: Philips Hue, CES 2023

