Apple to Announce 2024 Swift Student Challenge Winners on March 28

As part of today's WWDC 2024 announcement, Apple said that it plans to announce this year's Swift Student Challenge winners on Thursday, March 28. The annual Swift Student Challenge asks students to create an innovative coding project using the Swift Playgrounds app.



While Apple normally starts the Swift Student Challenge when WWDC dates are announced, the company launched the challenge early to give students more time to work on their projects.

Submissions were accepted from February 5 to February 25, and are now closed.

Apple is selecting 350 winners for the 2024 challenge, all of whom will be eligible to attend the June 10 WWDC Special Event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Winners will need to enter the lottery process to get a chance to attend.

Apple is also choosing 50 Distinguished Winners recognized for "outstanding submissions." The Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience that will include the Special Event keynote viewing and other activities.

Swift Student Challenge winners will be informed via email if they've won later this week. Projects are judged based on technical accomplishment, creativity of ideas, and the content of written responses explaining the project.