Apple to Announce 2024 Swift Student Challenge Winners on March 28
As part of today's WWDC 2024 announcement, Apple said that it plans to announce this year's Swift Student Challenge winners on Thursday, March 28. The annual Swift Student Challenge asks students to create an innovative coding project using the Swift Playgrounds app.
While Apple normally starts the Swift Student Challenge when WWDC dates are announced, the company launched the challenge early to give students more time to work on their projects.
Submissions were accepted from February 5 to February 25, and are now closed.
Apple is selecting 350 winners for the 2024 challenge, all of whom will be eligible to attend the June 10 WWDC Special Event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Winners will need to enter the lottery process to get a chance to attend.
Apple is also choosing 50 Distinguished Winners recognized for "outstanding submissions." The Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience that will include the Special Event keynote viewing and other activities.
Swift Student Challenge winners will be informed via email if they've won later this week. Projects are judged based on technical accomplishment, creativity of ideas, and the content of written responses explaining the project.
Popular Stories
iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce...
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, a minor update for the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 comes three weeks after macOS Sonoma 14.4. The macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who...
The next-generation iPad Pro will feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for the first time, according to the Apple leaker known as "Instant Digital." Instant Digital reiterated the design change earlier today on Weibo with a simple accompanying 2D image. The post reveals that the entire TrueDepth camera array will move to the right side of the device, while the microphone will...
Apple has previously announced three new iOS features that it said are coming to the iPhone later this year, as outlined below. The new features include the ability to install iPhone apps on the web in the EU, RCS support in the Messages app, and next-generation CarPlay. Web Distribution Apple recently announced that eligible developers will soon be able to distribute their iOS apps to ...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
iOS 18 will feature a revamped Home Screen that is "more customizable," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He revealed this information in his Power On newsletter today, but he did not provide any specific details. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple will announce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June. Other features and changes rumored for...
Apple today added a "Why Upgrade" section to its website, which is aimed at encouraging customers with older iPhones to upgrade to a newer model. The website allows customers to compare the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each comparison shows what new features someone with an older...
Top Rated Comments