Apple's 2024 Swift Student Challenge Now Live

Apple today began accepting submissions for its 2024 Swift Student Challenge. Apple's annual challenges ask students to create an innovative coding project using the Swift Playgrounds app.



Apple first announced plans for an early 2024 launch in November 2023, giving students plenty of time to prepare for this year's event.

Apple will select 350 winners for this year's challenge, and there will be a category that recognizes a total of 50 Distinguished Winners for standout submissions. The Distinguished Winners will be invited to Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, where they will be able to connect with their peers and the Apple team, and all 350 winners will be granted a free one-year membership in the Apple Developer program, a complimentary voucher to take an App Development with Swift certification exam, and a special gift from Apple.

Apple has been holding an annual Swift Student Challenge for several years now, but it is typically announced when Apple provides dates the Worldwide Developers Conference. Past winners have been invited to attend WWDC, and Apple says that this year's 50 Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino "next summer," so the planned invite could again be tied to WWDC.

Students will have three weeks to submit their app playgrounds to Apple, and applications must be submitted by February 25. Apple judges entries on technical accomplishment, creativity of ideas, and content of written responses explaining the project.

Eligible students include those enrolled in an accredited academic institution (or an official homeschool equivalent), a STEM organization's educational curriculum, or an Apple Developer Academy. Apple also accepts applications from developers who have graduated from high school or the equivalent in the past six months and are awaiting acceptance to an accredited academic institution.