New iPad Pro Again Rumored to Feature Landscape Front-Facing Camera

by

The next-generation iPad Pro will feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for the first time, according to the Apple leaker known as "Instant Digital."

iPad Pro 2024 Landscape Camera Feature
Instant Digital reiterated the design change earlier today on Weibo with a simple accompanying 2D image. The post reveals that the entire TrueDepth camera array will move to the right side of the device, while the microphone will remain on the top and simply be centered.

Currently, the front-facing camera of both the iPad Air and ‌iPad Pro‌ resides on the top of the device, which means that the camera is positioned to the left when the device is being used in landscape, such as with a Magic Keyboard. Apple relocated the front-facing camera of the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ to the side of the device to provide a better experience in landscape and the company has not launched a new ‌iPad‌ since then.

In January, code discovered in iOS 17.4 suggested the next ‌iPad Pro‌'s TrueDepth camera array would be moved to the side of the device. "During ‌Face ID‌ setup, ‌iPad‌ needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen," the code read.

Earlier this month, Instant Digital suggested that the switch to a landscape front-facing camera could also be made on the next-generation iPad Air. How Apple will achieve this switch to a landscape camera on the new ‌iPad‌ models is unclear, since the second-generation Apple Pencil connects to both the ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ using an inductive magnetic charger located where it seems the camera will need to move to. Both the new ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ models are expected to launch within weeks.

Top Rated Comments

gtmead09 Avatar
gtmead09
28 minutes ago at 05:47 am
Kind of sick of the iPad articles at this point. Either release them or lets move on........
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kenny7 Avatar
kenny7
21 minutes ago at 05:55 am
Apple, please announce iPads and put us out of this misery.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppZ.Zero Avatar
AppZ.Zero
25 minutes ago at 05:51 am
Nice, what about a better OS? Which allows us to use Mac OS/Mac OS Apps and Programs?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ps3zocker Avatar
ps3zocker
13 minutes ago at 06:03 am
Please also rotate the Apple logo on the back.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
22 minutes ago at 05:53 am
This will be the most advanced iPads they've released yet!
But seriously, adding this is so basic.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

