UPS Worker Accused of Stealing and Reselling Apple Products Worth Over $1 Million

by

A former UPS worker located in Winnipeg, Canada has been accused of stealing Apple products valued at more than $1.3 million, and reselling them for profit.

iPhone 15 General Feature Green
According to Canada's Global News and the Winnipeg Free Press, UPS worker Orville Beltrano stole approximately 866 Apple devices from the warehouse where he had worked since 2013. Beltrano served as a supervisor at the location, and he was selling the products that he swiped on Kijiji.

Between September 2023 and January 2024, Beltrano deposited more than $232,000 in his bank accounts. He was fired by UPS on January 22, and arrested the same day. In his home and vehicle, investigators found $9,000 in cash, a Mac laptop, and jewelry valued at over $9,000.

Beltrano admitted to stealing Apple products and jewelry from UPS, and said that he used the money to purchase a home worth $680,000 and to pay off a $60,000 Audi hatchback purchased in 2021. He has been charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The theft was discovered after UPS launched an investigation in December to determine why so many Apple devices were disappearing from the warehouse in Winnipeg. Surveillance cameras were installed, and Beltrano was found to be stealing products from pallets that were supposed to be shipped to Ontario. He allegedly stole more 120 iPhones in a single shift in January 2024.

Prosecutors have asked the court to approve the seizure of Beltrano's house, cash, bank accounts, and vehicle.

Top Rated Comments

Chuckeee Avatar
Chuckeee
33 minutes ago at 05:43 pm
My UPS story…

I had a UPS delivery person would solicit for tips gently reminding me that “if it wasn’t good enough, my package might be accidentally damaged or lost.” Called the UPS supervisor to complain and his response was “Our drivers would never solicit for tips, but they really work hard and deserve to be tipped.”
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
54 minutes ago at 05:21 pm
So he stole 3 fully maxed out Mac Pros with wheels? /sarcasm
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
visualseed Avatar
visualseed
53 minutes ago at 05:23 pm
in 2023 there were not security cameras in a UPS warehouse?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
48 minutes ago at 05:27 pm

in 2023 there were not security cameras in a UPS warehouse?
Unless it’s waved in their employment contract, workers have right to privacy in Canada. They may have security cameras outside but not inside.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aoligei Avatar
Aoligei
43 minutes ago at 05:32 pm

Unless it’s waved in their employment contract, workers have right to privacy in Canada. They may have security cameras outside but not inside.
Why? What kind of privacy are you entitled when you working at a open area? We are talking about a facility that handles shipping where lots of ppl are working? You shouldn't be expecting privacy when you are working at open area.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AriaAmaris Avatar
AriaAmaris
42 minutes ago at 05:34 pm
Can’t Apple see devices that have been stolen and brick them?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

