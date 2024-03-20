UPS Worker Accused of Stealing and Reselling Apple Products Worth Over $1 Million

A former UPS worker located in Winnipeg, Canada has been accused of stealing Apple products valued at more than $1.3 million, and reselling them for profit.



According to Canada's Global News and the Winnipeg Free Press, UPS worker Orville Beltrano stole approximately 866 Apple devices from the warehouse where he had worked since 2013. Beltrano served as a supervisor at the location, and he was selling the products that he swiped on Kijiji.

Between September 2023 and January 2024, Beltrano deposited more than $232,000 in his bank accounts. He was fired by UPS on January 22, and arrested the same day. In his home and vehicle, investigators found $9,000 in cash, a Mac laptop, and jewelry valued at over $9,000.

Beltrano admitted to stealing Apple products and jewelry from UPS, and said that he used the money to purchase a home worth $680,000 and to pay off a $60,000 Audi hatchback purchased in 2021. He has been charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The theft was discovered after UPS launched an investigation in December to determine why so many Apple devices were disappearing from the warehouse in Winnipeg. Surveillance cameras were installed, and Beltrano was found to be stealing products from pallets that were supposed to be shipped to Ontario. He allegedly stole more 120 iPhones in a single shift in January 2024.

Prosecutors have asked the court to approve the seizure of Beltrano's house, cash, bank accounts, and vehicle.