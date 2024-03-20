Apple Posts Vision Pro Job Listings in Australia, China, and Japan Following UK Last Year

Apple this week posted identical job listings related to the Vision Pro in Australia, China, and Japan, as international availability of the headset looms.



Apple is looking to hire a so-called "Briefing Experience Specialist" in all three countries. This is a sales position that will involve demonstrating the Vision Pro's capabilities to business/enterprise customers, according to the job listing.

"You will design and deliver demonstrations that present the capabilities of the product and its revolutionary new technology," the job listing says. "You will also showcase solutions, representative use cases, and transformative user workflows that inspire customer investment in the technology, the visionOS platform, and the product itself."

Apple posted the same job listing for the Vision Pro in the U.K. last year, but the headset remains available in the U.S. only following its February 2 launch.

On its website, Apple says the Vision Pro will launch in more countries later this year, but the company has not provided a more specific timeframe, or indicated exactly where the headset will become available next. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he believed the Vision Pro would launch internationally before Apple's annual developers conference WWDC, which typically takes place in the first week of June.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris recently obtained information that suggests Apple is preparing to expand the Vision Pro to Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the U.K. at a minimum, and the "Briefing Experience Specialist" job listings have now been posted in at least four of those countries.

Thanks, Alicia!