Apple Launches All-in-One 'Manuals, Specs, and Downloads' Website

Apple recently added a new "Documentation" page to its website that provides links to user guides, repair manuals, tech specs, software downloads, and more for a variety of products. This information was previously found across separate pages on Apple's website, and it has now been combined in one place for convenient access.



The page includes categories for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, displays like the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and software.



There is also a search tool on the page that provides links to support documents and other relevant information based on the keywords entered.

The new page was earlier spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, and it may be worth bookmarking for reference purposes.