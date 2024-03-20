Apple Launches All-in-One 'Manuals, Specs, and Downloads' Website

by

Apple recently added a new "Documentation" page to its website that provides links to user guides, repair manuals, tech specs, software downloads, and more for a variety of products. This information was previously found across separate pages on Apple's website, and it has now been combined in one place for convenient access.

Apple Support App General Feature
The page includes categories for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, displays like the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and software.

Apple Documentation Website
There is also a search tool on the page that provides links to support documents and other relevant information based on the keywords entered.

The new page was earlier spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, and it may be worth bookmarking for reference purposes.

Top Rated Comments

ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
45 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Nice! Always great to have this stuff handy and consolidated.

Waiting for the first "Apple should be working on [poster's preferred product] instead of wasting their time on this" post. (Bonus points if they shoehorn in some whinging about emojis as well.)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
31 minutes ago at 08:30 am

Nice! Always great to have this stuff handy and consolidated.

Waiting for the first "Apple should be working on [poster's preferred product] instead of wasting their time on this" post. (Bonus points if they shoehorn in some whinging about emojis as well.)
Yeah... that really gets tiresome. Sadly, it's an everyday occurrence now. :(
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheMountainLife Avatar
TheMountainLife
28 minutes ago at 08:32 am
When I worked for Apple years ago people were pretty much begging for something like this or a physical copy which will never exist. This should also be embedded in Settings for ease of access.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Victor Mortimer Avatar
Victor Mortimer
17 minutes ago at 08:43 am
It's a good start. They need to put a LOT more into it, like service manuals, tech notes, and software downloads for every machine they ever built. I'd really like a copy of the IIgs service manual and the Lisa service manual, with schematics. Particularly the Lisa schematics, I'd really like to get mine running again someday.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisIsMike Avatar
ThisIsMike
27 minutes ago at 08:34 am
I think there’s another story here. The category “Vision” is a pretty strong hint that the cheaper Vision Pro will be called simply Apple Vision (not Apple Vision One, or Vision Air, etc).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
trusso Avatar
trusso
24 minutes ago at 08:37 am
A step in the right direction. I think most of this was somehow accessible through searching the support site, but it's good to have it (somewhat) consolidated.

That said, although it appears items within product categories are in reverse chronological order, it still appears as a relatively jumbled mess. For a company with the resources and large historical product portfolio of Apple, I don't understand why they can't at least provide some additional sub-categories; for instance, separating out "MacBook Air" from "MacBook Pro" from "iBook". The Mactracker app and EveryMac.com do a much better job with much less.

Heck, with Apple's resources, they should have software downloads and documentation available stretching back to the original Macintosh, the Lisa, and the Apple I/II/III line.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
