Apple Launches All-in-One 'Manuals, Specs, and Downloads' Website

Apple recently added a new "Documentation" page to its website that provides links to user guides, repair manuals, tech specs, software downloads, and more for a variety of products. This information was previously found across separate pages on Apple's website, and it has now been combined in one place for convenient access.
The page includes categories for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, displays like the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and software.
There is also a search tool on the page that provides links to support documents and other relevant information based on the keywords entered.
Top Rated Comments
Waiting for the first "Apple should be working on [poster's preferred product] instead of wasting their time on this" post. (Bonus points if they shoehorn in some whinging about emojis as well.)
That said, although it appears items within product categories are in reverse chronological order, it still appears as a relatively jumbled mess. For a company with the resources and large historical product portfolio of Apple, I don't understand why they can't at least provide some additional sub-categories; for instance, separating out "MacBook Air" from "MacBook Pro" from "iBook". The Mactracker app and EveryMac.com do a much better job with much less.
Heck, with Apple's resources, they should have software downloads and documentation available stretching back to the original Macintosh, the Lisa, and the Apple I/II/III line.