'Apple ID' Expected to Change to 'Apple Account' Starting With iOS 18

by

MacRumors was first to report that Apple was planning to rebrand "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" across its software platforms and websites like iCloud.com as early as this year, and now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has corroborated this change.

iOS 17 Passkey With Apple ACCOUNT FeatureA mockup of the new Apple Account branding

In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the new "Apple Account" branding will start to be used later this year both online and in Apple's next major software releases, such as iOS 18 for the iPhone and watchOS 11 for the Apple Watch.

Apple already refers to funds added to an Apple ID as an "Apple Account balance," and Gurman said there is an "Apple Account" team within the company. With the full rebranding later this year, the term Apple ID is expected to be completely phased out, over two decades after the company started using it. Apple's reasoning behind the decision is not known, but "Apple Account" would be more straightforward branding.

Apple will preview iOS 18 and its other major software updates at its developers conference WWDC in June, and the rebranding to "Apple Account" will likely be announced then. The updates should be widely released in September.

Tags: Apple ID Guide, Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

hagar Avatar
hagar
42 minutes ago at 07:22 am
It would have been better to invest resources in allowing to merge accounts. It’s so annoying.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
42 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Who cares? It's just a name. Apple ID is more simple but whatever. It's not a huge deal.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spanky Deluxe Avatar
Spanky Deluxe
36 minutes ago at 07:28 am
Would be great if they could finally add the ability to merge accounts…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
32 minutes ago at 07:32 am
It's called Apple ID because (correct me if I'm wrong) they actually did this first. Before Google and Microsoft forced you to create and log in with an account, Apple offered one (and didn't force you, and still doesn't.)

They are probably changing it to align with what everyone else has come to call it, since these accounts are now mandatory for so many people.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ifxf Avatar
ifxf
27 minutes ago at 07:37 am
Apple needs to deal with the confusion over Apple Pay, Wallet, Cash and Card.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthony13 Avatar
anthony13
20 minutes ago at 07:44 am
merge accounts or I’m not interested
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Expected to Depreciate Heavily

Tuesday March 12, 2024 9:04 am PDT by
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
Read Full Article108 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Would Expand to These 8 U.S. States… Two Years Ago

Thursday March 14, 2024 7:33 am PDT by
In just four U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues. Adoption of the feature has been slow since Apple first announced it in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available in Arizona,...
Read Full Article157 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective Gray

Five Key Upgrades Coming to iPhone 16

Friday March 15, 2024 1:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone is Apple's top-selling product, and it gets an update every year. In 2024, we're expecting the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, with an arguably more interesting feature set than we got with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Capture Button All four iPhone 16 models are set to get a whole new button, which will be...
Read Full Article94 comments
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Monday March 11, 2024 7:51 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
Read Full Article
AirPods Pro Case With Screen

AirPods Case With Touchscreen Knock-Off Copies Apple Patent

Thursday March 14, 2024 4:29 am PDT by
Apple registers many patents most of which never see the light of day as consumer products – officially, that is. One burgeoning knock-off merchant in China has apparently taken cues from an idea Apple had in 2021 for AirPods featuring a case with a built-in touchscreen display. Pictures and video shared on X (Twitter) by occasional leaker @lipilipsi show production units of counterfeit...
Read Full Article68 comments
hey siri banner apple

Apple Buys DarwinAI Ahead of Major Generative AI Updates Coming in iOS 18

Thursday March 14, 2024 10:27 am PDT by
Apple acquired Canada-based company DarwinAI earlier this year to build out its AI team, reports Bloomberg. DarwinAI created AI technology for inspecting components during the manufacturing process, and it also had a focus on making smaller and more efficient AI systems. DarwinAI's website and social media accounts have been taken offline following Apple's purchase. Dozens of former DarwinAI ...
Read Full Article164 comments
OLED iPad Air

iPad Air Next on Apple's OLED Tablet Roadmap Following iPad Pro

Friday March 15, 2024 3:30 am PDT by
The iPad Air will be the next Apple tablet to adopt OLED display panel technology following its upcoming OLED iPad Pro models, according to an updated forecast from research firm Omdia (via The Elec). "In 2028, we expect the iPad Air to go OLED as well, with the iPad Air using single-stack and the iPad Pro using two-stack tandem OLEDs," said Omdia researcher Kang Min-soo, speaking on...
Read Full Article22 comments
Walmart MacBook Air M1

Walmart Begins Selling MacBook Air With M1 Chip for $699 in U.S.

Friday March 15, 2024 6:57 am PDT by
Walmart today announced that it has started selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in the U.S., with pricing set at a very reasonable $699. The laptop can be ordered now on Walmart.com, and it will be available soon at select Walmart stores. This is the first time that customers can purchase a Mac that is sold directly by Walmart, the company said in a press release. Some other retailers...
Read Full Article145 comments