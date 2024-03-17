Two New AirPods 4 Models Expected to Launch in September or October

Apple suppliers will begin production of two new fourth-generation AirPods models in May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this production timeframe, he expects the headphones to be released in September or October.



Gurman expects both fourth-generation AirPods models to feature a new design with better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. The higher-end ones will also feature active noise cancellation and a speaker in the charging case that can play a sound for Find My location tracking, he said.

Apple plans to discontinue the second-generation and third-generation AirPods after launching the two fourth-generation models, he previously said.

Gurman does not expect new AirPods Pro to launch until next year at the earliest, but he said the current models will get a new hearing aid mode with iOS 18. He added that Apple is also working on a hearing test feature for AirPods.