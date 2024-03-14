Apple Sports App Updated for MLB and NCAA's March Madness

The new Apple Sports app for the iPhone received its first update today with optimizations for the MLB and NCAA's March Madness. If you are a fan of these leagues, make sure to update the app to ensure that complete data is available.



The full release notes for Apple Sports version 1.1:

• Ready for March Madness? Follow the Men's and Women's NCAA Basketball Tournaments for real-time updates. • Starting with Opening Day, go deep this MLB season with play-by-play updates, betting odds, box scores, and more for all of your favorite teams. • Final scores are now sorted by league.

Released last month, Apple Sports shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, betting odds, and more for a variety of leagues, such as the MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, and Premier League. The app also displays real-time play-by-play information for ongoing games.

Apple Sports is available for free on the App Store, and it is compatible with the iPhone only.