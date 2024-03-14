Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iMac With M3 Chip in Canada

Apple this week added the latest-generation iMac with the M3 chip to its certified refurbished store in Canada for the first time since the computer was introduced in October. As a reminder, availability in the U.S. began last month.



As usual for Apple's refurbished products, the refurbished iMacs are discounted by approximately 15% compared to the equivalent brand new models, with pricing starting at $1,439 CAD. A variety of configurations and color options are available.

All of the usual accessories are included in the box, including a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, power adapter and cord, and USB-C to Lightning cable.

Apple says it puts refurbished Macs through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

In our view, Apple's refurbished Macs are virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones, providing a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple.

Apple also began selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips in Canada last month.