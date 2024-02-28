Apple Now Selling Refurbished M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro Models in More Countries

Apple today added 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 Pro and/or M3 Max chips to its certified refurbished store in Canada and select European countries, such as the UK, Germany, and Italy, for the first time since the laptops debuted in October. Availability in the U.S. began earlier this month.



As usual for Apple's refurbished products, these refurbished MacBook Pro models are discounted by approximately 15% compared to the equivalent brand new models. A variety of configurations and color options are available in Canada, but inventory is currently more limited in Europe. The stock changes frequently, so check back often.

Apple says it puts refurbished Macs through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

In our view, Apple's refurbished Macs are virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones, providing a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple. However, larger discounts are often available from resellers like Amazon.

In related news, Apple began selling refurbished iMac models with the M3 chip in the U.S. today.