VLC Media Player Potentially Coming to Apple Vision Pro
VideoLAN is working on bringing its popular open source VLC media player to Apple Vision Pro, according to tech newsletter Lowpass.
The non-profit organization said it was currently developing a version for Apple's spatial computing headset. "We already have a version of VLC running on the Vision Pro," VideoLAN president Jean-Baptiste Kempf told Lowpass writer Janko Roettgers.
However, one of the reasons the app hasn't already been released is that the potential user base is still considered too small. "I'm not sure there is any use case yet," added Kempf.
VLC recently surpassed five billion downloads across desktop and mobile platforms, according to the organization. The cross-platform media player and framework launched 23 years ago as a student project, and continues to attract millions of new users thanks to its support for multiple codecs and its ability to play multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.
Meanwhile, work continues on VLC 4.0. Development has taken longer than anticipated, according to Kempf, with the core of the app being completely rewritten. Recent nightly builds put the focus on content, with the default player window replaced by a view of the user's library. However, Kempf said that some changes could be reverted before the app's official release.
Kempf said that VLC may even add access to FAST channels and other ad-supported online media in the future, potentially allowing users to start watching something right away.
VLC 3.0.20 is a free downloaded for Mac from the VideoLAN website.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear when...
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to be announced in a matter of weeks, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated new machines? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in...
iOS 17.4 was released last week following over a month of beta testing, and the update includes many new features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 17.4 introduces major changes to the App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay in the EU, in response to the Digital Markets Act. Other new features include Apple Podcasts transcripts, an iMessage security upgrade, new emoji options, and more. Below, we...
Apple plans to release new iPad Pro and iPad Air models "around the end of March or in April," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He also expects new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for iPads to launch simultaneously. Apple is expected to release a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, Gurman reiterated that Apple is preparing a special build of the...
Earlier this week, Apple announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, the first Mac updates of the year featuring M3 series chips. But there are other Macs in Apple's lineup still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. So, where do the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead? Here's what the latest rumors say. Mac Mini Apple announced ...
Apple today announced three further changes for developers in the European Union, allowing them to distribute apps directly from webpages, choose how to design in-app promotions, and more. Apple last week enabled alternative app stores in the EU in iOS 17.4, allowing third-party app stores to offer a catalog of other developers' apps as well as the marketplace developer's own apps. As of...
Top Rated Comments
This Avp hate is hilarious