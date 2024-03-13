VLC Media Player Potentially Coming to Apple Vision Pro

by

VideoLAN is working on bringing its popular open source VLC media player to Apple Vision Pro, according to tech newsletter Lowpass.

vlc vision pro
The non-profit organization said it was currently developing a version for Apple's spatial computing headset. "We already have a version of VLC running on the Vision Pro," VideoLAN president Jean-Baptiste Kempf told Lowpass writer Janko Roettgers.

However, one of the reasons the app hasn't already been released is that the potential user base is still considered too small. "I'm not sure there is any use case yet," added Kempf.

VLC recently surpassed five billion downloads across desktop and mobile platforms, according to the organization. The cross-platform media player and framework launched 23 years ago as a student project, and continues to attract millions of new users thanks to its support for multiple codecs and its ability to play multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.

Meanwhile, work continues on VLC 4.0. Development has taken longer than anticipated, according to Kempf, with the core of the app being completely rewritten. Recent nightly builds put the focus on content, with the default player window replaced by a view of the user's library. However, Kempf said that some changes could be reverted before the app's official release.

Kempf said that VLC may even add access to FAST channels and other ad-supported online media in the future, potentially allowing users to start watching something right away.

VLC 3.0.20 is a free downloaded for Mac from the VideoLAN website.

tkaravou Avatar
tkaravou
44 minutes ago at 05:46 am
I wonder what the use case for an immersive 3d virtual reality private video app can possible be! /s
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
48 minutes ago at 05:43 am
Essential media player! Great. Definitely great news for Apple Vision Pro owners.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scorpio vega Avatar
scorpio vega
38 minutes ago at 05:53 am

I wonder at what point Apple will consider AVP a “failure” due to such low demand. It is quite clear that developers have the same sentiment that the user base of AVP is so low they choose not to invest in making a compatible app. It is slowly becoming apparent that Apple is marketing the device away from consumers to enterprise. Will AVP go the way of HoloLens and Magic Leap One?
It’s barely been a month.


Wow AVP users pop the champagne VLC is aboard!!! I remember them 15+ years ago when people used to download videos.

Guess this makes up for Netflix not supporting AVP? /s

What’s next guys? A native calculator app?! Apple is so all in with the AVP!
This Avp hate is hilarious
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iZac Avatar
iZac
35 minutes ago at 05:55 am


Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iZac Avatar
iZac
34 minutes ago at 05:57 am

EXCEPT if you read the article, the app hasn’t been released and the developers’ find the user base too small, and not sure there is a use case yet. Don’t get too excited.
Too late ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikir Avatar
ikir
47 minutes ago at 05:44 am
iina is better ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
