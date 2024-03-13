VLC Media Player Potentially Coming to Apple Vision Pro

VideoLAN is working on bringing its popular open source VLC media player to Apple Vision Pro, according to tech newsletter Lowpass.



The non-profit organization said it was currently developing a version for Apple's spatial computing headset. "We already have a version of VLC running on the Vision Pro," VideoLAN president Jean-Baptiste Kempf told Lowpass writer Janko Roettgers.

However, one of the reasons the app hasn't already been released is that the potential user base is still considered too small. "I'm not sure there is any use case yet," added Kempf.

VLC recently surpassed five billion downloads across desktop and mobile platforms, according to the organization. The cross-platform media player and framework launched 23 years ago as a student project, and continues to attract millions of new users thanks to its support for multiple codecs and its ability to play multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.

Meanwhile, work continues on VLC 4.0. Development has taken longer than anticipated, according to Kempf, with the core of the app being completely rewritten. Recent nightly builds put the focus on content, with the default player window replaced by a view of the user's library. However, Kempf said that some changes could be reverted before the app's official release.

Kempf said that VLC may even add access to FAST channels and other ad-supported online media in the future, potentially allowing users to start watching something right away.

VLC 3.0.20 is a free downloaded for Mac from the VideoLAN website.