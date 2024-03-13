Spotify Begins Rolling Out Music Videos in Beta Across 11 Countries

Spotify today announced support for music videos, a new feature the streaming service describes as a "beta" with a limited catalog that is available in 11 markets.



Music videos for supported tracks will show up in the Now Playing screen for Spotify Premium users in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

A "Switch to Video" icon appears above the song title in supported music tracks. Tapping starts the song from the beginning with accompanying video within the Now Playing view, which can also be rotated to landscape orientation on iPhone and Android.

Supported artists include Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Aluna, and Asake, and the videos can also be accessed on desktop or smart TVs. Spofity told TechCrunch that its full music catalog will eventually include "thousands" of songs.

Previously, video content on Spotify has been limited to video podcasts and short repeating music video clips when a song plays. Apple Music has included its own music video catalog for six years now. The feature was introduced with the release of iOS 11.3 in March 2018.