Spotify Begins Rolling Out Music Videos in Beta Across 11 Countries
Spotify today announced support for music videos, a new feature the streaming service describes as a "beta" with a limited catalog that is available in 11 markets.
Music videos for supported tracks will show up in the Now Playing screen for Spotify Premium users in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.
A "Switch to Video" icon appears above the song title in supported music tracks. Tapping starts the song from the beginning with accompanying video within the Now Playing view, which can also be rotated to landscape orientation on iPhone and Android.
Supported artists include Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Aluna, and Asake, and the videos can also be accessed on desktop or smart TVs. Spofity told TechCrunch that its full music catalog will eventually include "thousands" of songs.
Previously, video content on Spotify has been limited to video podcasts and short repeating music video clips when a song plays. Apple Music has included its own music video catalog for six years now. The feature was introduced with the release of iOS 11.3 in March 2018.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear when...
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to be announced in a matter of weeks, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated new machines? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in...
iOS 17.4 was released last week following over a month of beta testing, and the update includes many new features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 17.4 introduces major changes to the App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay in the EU, in response to the Digital Markets Act. Other new features include Apple Podcasts transcripts, an iMessage security upgrade, new emoji options, and more. Below, we...
Apple plans to release new iPad Pro and iPad Air models "around the end of March or in April," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He also expects new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for iPads to launch simultaneously. Apple is expected to release a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, Gurman reiterated that Apple is preparing a special build of the...
Earlier this week, Apple announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, the first Mac updates of the year featuring M3 series chips. But there are other Macs in Apple's lineup still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. So, where do the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead? Here's what the latest rumors say. Mac Mini Apple announced ...
AirPods Pro will gain a new "hearing aid mode" with the release of iOS 18 later this year, according to the latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in the subscriber edition of his regular Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that the "big news" for AirPods Pro in the near term will be support for a hearing aid-style function when iOS 18 drops in the fall. To be clear, this isn't ...
Top Rated Comments
Spent all their time fighting In App purchase when their user base grew, was #1 and paid outside the app store.
Guess the will test this and then find a new price tier to hit you with.
My premium sub runs out 23 March since I cancelled after their use of the EU to attempt to get their way.
Waiting for Apple Music to import my Spotify playlists and then will switch there.
Spotify and Epic are such losers. Sooks.
and porbably wondering if it costs more how many will leave to high res music in standard plans...