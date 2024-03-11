Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Again Disparages Apple Vision Pro

by

Shortly after the Vision Pro launched, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it clear that he believes the Quest 3 is the better VR headset, and over the weekend, he again took to Threads to reiterate his belief that the $3,500 Vision Pro is inferior to the $500 Quest 3 (via 9to5Mac).

meta quest 3
Analyst Benedict Evans said that the Vision Pro is the "device Meta wants to reach in 3-5 years," and that it is confusing that Meta VR engineers have suggested the Vision Pro is "basically just the same thing" as the Quest. In response, Zuckerberg said that the Quest "is better" than the Vision Pro now, and that if the Meta Quest has the "motion blur," weight, or "lack of precision inputs" as the Vision Pro in the future, then Meta will have "regressed significantly."

I don't think we're saying the devices are the same. We're saying Quest is better. If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we'll have regressed significantly. Yes, their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That's not what we aspire to.

Zuckerberg also took offense to the Meta Quest being called "a games device," and clarified that some of the top apps on the Quest are social, browser, and video player apps.

Actually, 3 of the top 7 Quest apps are already social apps - Horizon, VR Chat, and Rec Room. Browser and video player are top apps too. Fitness isn't as high up there, but has a passionate community as well. So I think the narrative that these headsets are only for games is out of date. And yes, more resolution is better - but trading off ergonomics and motion blur isn't a clear win when Quest's resolution is also quite good.

Device weight and "motion blur" have been two points that Zuckerberg has focused on in his criticism of the Vision Pro, and he has dismissed the higher resolution of Apple's headset as unnecessary given the "tradeoffs" that he sees.

Zuckerberg in February said that the Quest 3 is superior because it is 7x less expensive than the Vision Pro, it's more comfortable, the Quest is "crisper," there are "precision controllers," and there's a "deeper" immersive content library.

Compared to the Apple Vision Pro's 4K microLED displays, the Quest 3 has two 2K LCD panels. It also weighs in at 515 grams, while the Vision Pro weighs 600 to 650 grams depending on the Light Seal combination used, and the Quest does not have a separate battery pack.

Top Rated Comments

zakarhino Avatar
zakarhino
28 minutes ago at 05:32 pm
I don't think he's saying anything controversial and from his perspective he's right. If you're into the metaverse and gaming things that Meta are pushing, obviously the Quest is better. If you care more about media consumption and app experiences similar to iPad, obviously the AVP is better.

Meta's biggest problem is the software platform which Apple have a 20 year head start in. I'd take AVP over the Quest for that reason but counting Meta out is stupid.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BBCWatcher Avatar
BBCWatcher
23 minutes ago at 05:38 pm
$3,000 is also a big difference. A *lot* of people would spend 85% less for 85% of the experience, for example. Competition is great!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Light_of_Consciousness Avatar
Light_of_Consciousness
14 minutes ago at 05:46 pm
Would be nice if Mark were more concerned about how his company has ruined lives and made society regress. User safety and stopping the spread of misinformation would be my bigger priority. I guess the Apple Vision Pro keeps Mark up at night.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haunebu Avatar
haunebu
11 minutes ago at 05:49 pm

Of course he did, any VP user is a person outside his ability to spy on.
Every single one of the cameras on that device is for surveillance. Directly and indirectly. You couldn't pay me to have that thing in my home.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
30 minutes ago at 05:31 pm
Of course he did, any VP user is a person outside his ability to spy on.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiensoy Avatar
kiensoy
29 minutes ago at 05:31 pm
You could tell from Meta’s Keynote presentation that the Quest 3 was not just a gaming device anymore. They have had bigger ambitions for the headset more than games since a long time ago.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

