Apple Pitches Vision Pro as Healthcare Solution

by

Apple today highlighted the Vision Pro's ability to aid the healthcare industry, showcasing a wide range of apps now available on the visionOS App Store.

Apple Vision Pro health apps Epic Spatial Computing Concept
Apple explained how immersive apps that blend digital content with the physical world can transform how medical professionals train, plan surgeries, and engage in patient care both in clinical settings and at home. For example, the myMako app leverages the Vision Pro's 3D capabilities to enhance surgical planning, providing surgeons with intuitive and dynamic access to surgical plans and insights. On the other hand, CyranoHealth utilizes spatial computing to offer comprehensive, immersive training on medical equipment, aiming to boost confidence and reduce anxiety among frontline healthcare workers.

Siemens Healthineers' Cinematic Reality app creates immersive, interactive holograms of human anatomy, enhancing medical education and patient consultations. Epic Systems is reimagining patient record management with the Epic Spatial Computing Concept, allowing healthcare professionals to interact with patient data using intuitive gestures and spatial computing. Meanwhile, Cedars-Sinai's Xaia offers a unique approach to mental health support, providing AI-enabled, conversational therapy in customizable, calming environments. See Apple's full article over on its newsroom webpage for more information.

Top Rated Comments

outlawarth Avatar
outlawarth
35 minutes ago at 06:40 am
I would be asking for another doctor if I saw mine wearing this microwave strapped to his/her head.
Score: 11 Votes
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
18 minutes ago at 06:57 am

Goodnight AVP, we hardly knew ye. iPod Hifi outliveth thee.
Really has gone quiet… people seem a lot more interested in new ipads macs etc… especially better software, games… Apple Silicon etc

Traditional Apple ground

None of my current group of friends are much excited about AvP… a couple weeks was interesting… but no one talks about it now.
Score: 2 Votes
L92 Avatar
L92
35 minutes ago at 06:41 am
B2B/Enterprise is the kiss of death for VR headsets.
Score: 2 Votes
vmachiel Avatar
vmachiel
29 minutes ago at 06:46 am

O for sure. The form factor needs to be all the way into regular glasses territory before this is gonna fly.
O for sure. The form factor needs to be all the way into regular glasses territory before this is gonna fly.
Score: 2 Votes
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
22 minutes ago at 06:53 am

won't happen in the U.K our government is run by old people.
The government is run by old families.. Not old people ?
Score: 1 Votes
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
16 minutes ago at 07:00 am

Really has gone quiet… people seem a lot more interested in new ipads macs etc… especially better software, games… Apple Silicon etc

Traditional Apple ground

None of my current group of friends are much excited about AvP… a couple weeks was interesting… but no one talks about it now.
This is true.

After the initial, admittedly quite muted release, it has been *crickets*.

I would have expected Apple Inc to really keep on pushing it in all media.

Even MacRumors's VP owner(s) have gone quiet.
Score: 1 Votes
