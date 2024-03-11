Apple Pitches Vision Pro as Healthcare Solution

Apple today highlighted the Vision Pro's ability to aid the healthcare industry, showcasing a wide range of apps now available on the visionOS App Store.



Apple explained how immersive apps that blend digital content with the physical world can transform how medical professionals train, plan surgeries, and engage in patient care both in clinical settings and at home. For example, the myMako app leverages the Vision Pro's 3D capabilities to enhance surgical planning, providing surgeons with intuitive and dynamic access to surgical plans and insights. On the other hand, CyranoHealth utilizes spatial computing to offer comprehensive, immersive training on medical equipment, aiming to boost confidence and reduce anxiety among frontline healthcare workers.

Siemens Healthineers' Cinematic Reality app creates immersive, interactive holograms of human anatomy, enhancing medical education and patient consultations. Epic Systems is reimagining patient record management with the Epic Spatial Computing Concept, allowing healthcare professionals to interact with patient data using intuitive gestures and spatial computing. Meanwhile, Cedars-Sinai's Xaia offers a unique approach to mental health support, providing AI-enabled, conversational therapy in customizable, calming environments. See Apple's full article over on its newsroom webpage for more information.