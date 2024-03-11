Apple Reportedly Distributing 'VendorUI' Version of iOS 18 to Factories
Apple recently started distributing internal builds of iOS 18 to factories and relevant vendors, according to credible information shared on X by a private account with a track record of sharing accurate details on Apple's plans. The version of iOS that Apple provides at this stage is called "VendorUI," and access to it is strictly controlled.
Sent out on an annual basis, VendorUI is a variant of iOS that is provided to factories for quality control testing. Because it has a pre-production version of the iOS user interface that Apple won't publicly unveil until WWDC, Apple is careful about where it is distributed. VendorUI can include references to new features, new settings or changes in branding. Unlike the versions of iOS used by Apple's software engineers, VendorUI often has certain apps omitted, ensuring that only the apps necessary for testing are present.
With every iOS release, Apple develops several different versions of iOS:
- Release – Stock iOS intended for end-consumers.
- InternalUI – Created for Apple's software engineers, often contains pre-production version of the iOS user interface, with unreleased and unannounced features.
- VendorUI – Designed for quality control testing in factories and can contain elements of pre-production iOS user interface.
- NonUI – Developed for hardware engineers and calibration machines, does not feature the standard iOS user interface.
- LLDiags – Intended for use in low-level diagnostics and has no user interface at all except for a simple diagnostics menu (Diags).
The distribution of the VendorUI version of iOS 18 means that we could soon start seeing more iOS features leak because the operating system is available to a larger number of people.
Even without VendorUI, information about iOS has started to come out. We've heard that iOS 18 will have a heavy focus on AI, and there will be new Accessibility features, such as Adaptive Voice Shortcuts and Live Speech Categories. Internal versions of iOS can also contain hardware information, and back in December, we shared details on the iPhone 16 hardware sourced from iOS 18 code.
To learn more about the features that are expected in iOS 18, check out our dedicated rumor roundup page for iOS 18.
Popular Stories
Earlier this week, Apple announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, the first Mac updates of the year featuring M3 series chips. But there are other Macs in Apple's lineup still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. So, where do the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead? Here's what the latest rumors say. Mac Mini Apple announced ...
Apple has ordered an initial 8.5 million OLED display panels from South Korean suppliers for its upcoming redesigned iPad Pro models, which are expected to arrive as soon as this month. The refresh will mark the biggest design update to the Pro lineup since 2018. Apple is relying on different OLED display suppliers for the upcoming ~11-inch and ~13-inch iPad Pro models, with Samsung Display...
Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including some of the first notable M2 iPad Pro discounts in months, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get...
iOS 18 is still months away from being unveiled, but there are already several rumors and expectations for the software update, as outlined below. iOS 18 is rumored to include new ChatGPT-inspired generative AI features for Siri and many built-in apps, and Apple plans to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. The update is...
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear when...
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4 comes over a month after macOS Sonoma 14.3, an update that brought collaborative Apple Music playlists. The macOS Sonoma 14.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of...