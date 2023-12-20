Early iOS 18 Code Reveals Four New iPhone Models With A18 Chip

While iOS 17 updates continue to roll out periodically, work is well underway on the next major version, iOS 18, due to be released in beta in June and to the public in September, based on past patterns. Through our sources, MacRumors has received information on early development versions of ‌iOS 18‌ and the hardware referenced in the code.

iPhone 16 To Skip A17 Feature
The operating system, codenamed "Crystal," contains references to four unreleased iPhone models, which aligns with existing information on the iPhone 16 line up. The models referenced are:

  • D47 – ‌iPhone 16‌
  • D48 – ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus
  • D93 – iPhone 16 Pro
  • D94 – ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max

In contrast to previous rumors, we have so far found no evidence of an alleged "iPhone Ultra" as part of the ‌iPhone 16‌ range. While it is theoretically possible that an additional model could fall under the "D94" device identifier, such a device would more than likely use a separate identifier (D95 or D94a) to clearly differentiate it from the hardware of other configurations.

For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple developed an alternate version with the device identifier "D84S" for use in proprietary 5G modem testing. The "S" in "D84S" likely stood for "Sinope," the project codename for Apple's in-house 5G modem. Although this device was never released to the general public, it provides insight into Apple's nomenclature in terms of device identifiers.

Code from the operating system also indicates that the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ range will use a new system-on-chip – t8140 – Tahiti, which is what Apple calls the A18 chip internally. The A18 chip is referenced in relation to the base model ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Plus (known collectively as D4y within Apple) as well as the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and 16 Pro Max (referred to as D9x internally).

This aligns with a previous rumor concerning the ‌iPhone 16‌ range, and represents a notable change from Apple's previous releases. In the iPhone 15 lineup, the base model ‌iPhone 15‌ uses the older A16 chip from the iPhone 14 Pro, while the top-of-the-range ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ features an all-new A17 Pro chip with an additional GPU core and increased clock speed, and it is built on a more efficient 3nm platform compared to the A16.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ range will, however, apparently feature the same general chip on both base model and Pro iPhones. While the operating system indicates the use of the same t8140 chip for the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ range, Apple may opt to differentiate the chips used on different tiers of iPhones, such as by using A18 and A18 Pro branding.

In addition to the A18 chip, the operating system contains references to a Broadcom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module seemingly planned for the ‌iPhone 16‌ range, but beyond this it does not contain any further details. While the operating system contains codenames related to different hardware components, there is no additional information of note, as the operating system is seemingly too early in development to contain any noteworthy changes compared to ‌iOS 17‌.

For additional details on what to expect, check out our dedicated rumor roundup pages for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Top Rated Comments

tipoo Avatar
tipoo
56 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
An Apple research paper on making better LLMs for iPhone may point to 10GB, particularly with the 16 Pro rumored to be heavily AI focused

[MEDIA=twitter]1737571540630212889[/MEDIA]

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GB0X3LiW4AAA53N?format=jpg&name=large
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
1 hour ago at 01:44 pm
This is shocking news!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
58 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
It would be great if they made a D46.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
progx Avatar
progx
56 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
TMSC was having trouble getting Apple the chips they needed during the pandemic. Apple usually plans things 2-3 years in advance, so I’m not surprised they put the non-Pro iPhones back to the entry chips.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
53 minutes ago at 01:52 pm

Weird that they would segregate their past chip convention by keeping the base iPhone 14 (A15) using the chip from the iPhone 13 (A15), then follow a similar path for the iPhone 15 (base uses A16, Pro uses A17 Pro), only to move back to using a single chip for the iPhone 16.
This might simply be a question of available process node capacities each year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phenste Avatar
phenste
29 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
makes perfect sense. Apple wants everything on 3nm ASAP. this is a great look for TSMC as well, indicating Apple’s confidence in their ability to meet manufacturing needs for all four models.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

